Opinion: Charlene Klein is committed to the community

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

To the editor:

I am a homeowner in Lake Geneva and have known Charlene Klein for more than 40 years. Throughout that time, she has proven to be a consistent force pursuing ways to enhance the community she lives in. As mayor of Lake Geneva, she will be able to continue these efforts in a much more impactful way.

Whether serving as president of the Maple Park Homeowners Association, president of Horticultural Hall or being an active supporter of numerous other organizations in Lake Geneva, Charlene devotes endless time and energy to each initiative and project presented. Her focus is always on how final decisions will impact the lives of people who live and work in the community not only now, but for years to come. She knows how to combine pragmatic and proactive ideas to come up with viable solutions that benefit all.

Since the last election, Charlene has not wavered in her interest and involvement at city meetings and community-related programs. I have observed her working tirelessly to communicate and keep others informed about issues being addressed by the city government, encouraging as many people as possible to share their opinions and stay involved. She seeks creative ways to engage others, focusing on transparency and an open dialogue.