Opinion: Charlene Klein the leader Lake Geneva needs

To the editor:

We are endorsing Charlene Klein for mayor. Here's why. Eight years ago we purchased our home in Lake Geneva. We did so because we found it to be a beautiful quiet neighborhood with a vibrant downtown. We loved spending time in the park, seeing families enjoying the beach and having a place to enjoy each other. This is the city we want to enjoy in our retirement.

We feel it is important to have a city government that also values those things. One that is forward looking while embracing the past. One that will keep our small town feel while encouraging moderate controlled growth.

Charlene Klein has the values that best serve the interest of Lake Geneva and will provide the kind of leadership we need at this time. She consistently demonstrates how much she values our green space and keeping a natural and healthy environment.

Charlene is creative and innovative and is running on a platform that also includes responsible budgeting of our limited tax dollars; and she has a plan for improving parks and infrastructure. I feel confident that Charlene is the right person to be our mayor.

Gary and Kathleen Phillips,

Lake Geneva