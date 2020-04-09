Opinion: Congratulations to ex-Big Foot star on NFL career

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the editor:

I don't recall seeing Travis Frederick play a down in high school but remember writing about the start of his successful wrestling career at Big Foot High School, with Bryce Broughton as the head coach. Travis qualified for the state wrestling meet his freshman year and participated at the Kohl Center in Madison. I talked to his parents about it in the stands, and they couldn't be more proud, even though I probably confused Travis' name with older brother Tyler a few times, both in conversation and in print.

From that start at Big Foot High School, it was soon on to the University of Wisconsin, then the Dallas Cowboys. Last month, Frederick announced his retirement from the NFL. The best accolade for an offensive lineman is that the announcers never talk about them unless they miss a block and wind up getting the quarterback killed. If the line collectively does a good job, the running backs perform well and the quarterback successfully leads the offense.

It's unfortunate that Frederick never got a chance to play in the Super Bowl. Perhaps if New England drafted him it would've been a different story. From reading his announcement to retire on Twitter, he appears to have his priorities in right place.