Opinion: Help our business owners navigate new landscape

As stores start to reopen in Wisconsin, our local entrepreneurs are faced with an unprecedented challenge.
The owners of boutiques, bars and other businesses are going to need to work hard to accommodate government regulations and guidelines in the midst of a public health crisis. That is on top of competing in Lake Geneva’s hyper-competitive landscape.
There is no playbook for reopening a business during a pandemic, and drawing up plans becomes even more challenging in a tourism community that receives an influx of out-of-state visitors.
We also understand that many people have been holed up in their homes for two months, and are anxious for a return to normalcy. When stores do reopen, many consumers will seek some form of retail therapy and will rush to shop at their favorite business.
As consumers, we can help local businesses in a few simple ways. One simple way is to be kind and understanding as stores and shops start to reopen, and another is to support local businesses.
For this editorial, we want to focus on the importance of consumers being patient with our business owners and their staffs. If we are all in this together, this will be an important time to show it.
When businesses do reopen, many will have been closed for about two months. That is a long time for a cashier to be away from a point-of-sales system, and some employees are going to need to be retrained on the fly.
When that happens, just be patient. If, to comply with social distancing guidelines, you are asked to wait outside a store for a few minutes — just relax and refrain from complaining about the minor inconvenience.
There is no reason to make a scene at a store if a face mask is required. Requiring a face mask is as much of a business decision as it is about safety. Many consumers may only feel comfortable in a store if everyone is wearing a face mask, and businesses want to serve as many people as possible.
Anticipate some stores changing how they offer some products that are “high touch,” such as cosmetics. Markers may be placed on floors, which indicate a six-foot social distance.
Be courteous to everyone and follow these markers. If you are standing too close to someone, they may be uncomfortable, and now is an important time to respect boundaries.
Store hours may change, businesses may place limits on the number of dressing rooms that are available, and some stores might eliminate cash transactions in favor of credit cards.
These changes likely will annoy some consumers and will almost certainly make transactions slower at your favorite stores. There is no reason to raise your frustration to a cashier or a waitress.
Avoid ranting on social media or Yelp. That isn’t going to help anyone.
Instead, be patient over the next few weeks and possibly months. Since mid-March the mantra has been “we are all in this together.” As stores reopen, let’s not forget that, just because a checkout line is a little longer than we would like.
