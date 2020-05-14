Opinion: Help our business owners navigate new landscape

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

As stores start to reopen in Wisconsin, our local entrepreneurs are faced with an unprecedented challenge.

The owners of boutiques, bars and other businesses are going to need to work hard to accommodate government regulations and guidelines in the midst of a public health crisis. That is on top of competing in Lake Geneva’s hyper-competitive landscape.

There is no playbook for reopening a business during a pandemic, and drawing up plans becomes even more challenging in a tourism community that receives an influx of out-of-state visitors.

We also understand that many people have been holed up in their homes for two months, and are anxious for a return to normalcy. When stores do reopen, many consumers will seek some form of retail therapy and will rush to shop at their favorite business.

As consumers, we can help local businesses in a few simple ways. One simple way is to be kind and understanding as stores and shops start to reopen, and another is to support local businesses.

For this editorial, we want to focus on the importance of consumers being patient with our business owners and their staffs. If we are all in this together, this will be an important time to show it.