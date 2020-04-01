Opinion: Joan Yunker offers city 'enlightened' perspective

To the editor:

I have the pleasure and honor of introducing and recommending Mrs. Joan Yunker of 101 Broad St., Lake Geneva, WI, as a Candidate for City Alderperson in the First District in the upcoming election for Lake Geneva.

Mrs. Yunker and her family have been in Lake Geneva for generations and have deep roots in the community; moreover, she possesses an enlightened perspective to improve the city not only for its citizens and businesses but also its tourists.