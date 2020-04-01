Opinion: Joan Yunker offers city 'enlightened' perspective

Opinion: Joan Yunker offers city 'enlightened' perspective

{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

I have the pleasure and honor of introducing and recommending Mrs. Joan Yunker of 101 Broad St., Lake Geneva, WI, as a Candidate for City Alderperson in the First District in the upcoming election for Lake Geneva.

Mrs. Yunker and her family have been in Lake Geneva for generations and have deep roots in the community; moreover, she possesses an enlightened perspective to improve the city not only for its citizens and businesses but also its tourists.

Charles Andrew Fritz,

Lake Geneva

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics