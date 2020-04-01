Opinion: Judge candidates both dedicated family men

To the editor:

Judge Daniel Kelly for State Supreme Court and Judge Paul Bugenhagen for Wisconsin Court of Appeals both need your vote April 7 and if you can, vote early.

Both believe in ruling by the law and Constitution as written and not according to their personal beliefs. They are both knowledgeable, dedicated, experienced and family men who want what's best for Wisconsin.

Their opponents seem to want to change the laws and push their agendas like gun control and abortion. Kelly's opponent has given light sentences to a serial child sex offender and a brutal murderer. Bugenhagen's opponent comes from a very progressive family and her supporters last election attempted to smear her opponent for his Christianity.

Kelly is supported by a bipartisan majority of Wisconsin sheriffs and the Milwaukee Police Association. Bugenhagen is supported by the Milwaukee Police Association and the Wisconsin Right to Life PAC.

