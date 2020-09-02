Opinion: Kudos to volunteers who battle invasive species

It is hard to imagine that an underwater weed could wreak havoc on Geneva Lake, but starry stonewort poses a serious threat that could impact lake life as we know it.

The invasive species grows in dense clusters on the floors of lakes. It overruns native aquatic plant life, makes it difficult for fish to travel and spawn and it can also adversely impact recreational water activities.

If left unchecked, starry stonewort can take over Geneva Lake. Fishermen would struggle to find spots to relax and boaters would likely have their propellers caught in weeds.

The Geneva Lake Environmental Agency, specifically its director Ted Peters, has led the charge on battling this nuisance.

On Aug. 5 and 6, volunteers worked in the area of Trinke Lagoon to pull clusters of the plant out of the water. Volunteers dove underwater and handed the uprooted water weed to volunteers in kayaks, who bagged it for disposal.

In one day, volunteers collected 25 bags, which was roughly 230 gallons. Because picking water weeds isn’t exactly easy, it is estimated that only about half of what was pulled was the invasive plant. The rest was likely other plants and sediment.