Opinion: Kudos to volunteers who battle invasive species

It is hard to imagine that an underwater weed could wreak havoc on Geneva Lake, but starry stonewort poses a serious threat that could impact lake life as we know it.
The invasive species grows in dense clusters on the floors of lakes. It overruns native aquatic plant life, makes it difficult for fish to travel and spawn and it can also adversely impact recreational water activities.
If left unchecked, starry stonewort can take over Geneva Lake. Fishermen would struggle to find spots to relax and boaters would likely have their propellers caught in weeds.
The Geneva Lake Environmental Agency, specifically its director Ted Peters, has led the charge on battling this nuisance.
On Aug. 5 and 6, volunteers worked in the area of Trinke Lagoon to pull clusters of the plant out of the water. Volunteers dove underwater and handed the uprooted water weed to volunteers in kayaks, who bagged it for disposal.
In one day, volunteers collected 25 bags, which was roughly 230 gallons. Because picking water weeds isn’t exactly easy, it is estimated that only about half of what was pulled was the invasive plant. The rest was likely other plants and sediment.
We want to thank all the volunteers who were involved with this process. This was a fantastic effort and Peters, who leads the environmental group, noticed an immediate impact to Trinke Lagoon.
Starry stonewort is a series threat and it will take a major effort to eliminate it from Geneva Lake. Volunteers like the ones who helped our lake in early August will continue to be needed.
Unfortunately, other invasive species have already spread throughout Geneva Lake. Zebra Mussels are found throughout the lake, and are cling to piers in large clusters.
Volunteers, like the ones who helped early last month, are needed to ensure starry stonewort doesn’t become the next uncontrolled invasive species.
Mike Wittlieff, one of the volunteers, said it will probably take years to get starry stonewort under control.
“You’re never going to get rid of it, but you can get it manageable. And if you can make it manageable, everybody is happy,” he said.
To Wittlieff and others, your effort is much appreciated.
Smooth sailing
In the wind
Relax in the shade
Lake living
About Lake Geneva Beach Association
Flowers will greet you
Home with a clock
Sun-kissed splendor
Wild blue
Patches of green
Swingin'
Storybook landscape
Up close
Mythical creature
On the rocks
Can't stop the sun
Private heaven
Tucked away
Small details
Follow the signs
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!