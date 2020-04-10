Opinion: Lake Geneva should follow its new liquor license rules

The liquor-license point system made sense a few months ago, and it makes sense today. The point system tells businesses what to expect, and it allows restaurateurs and bar owners to plan.

Late last year, the city initially gave a green light to Flat Iron Tap for a new license, but decided to pull it from the table after learning of a months-old minor infraction related to the serving of beer. At that time, we urged the council to grant Flat Iron Tap its liquor license.

At this time, two licenses are available and four businesses are vying for them. Flat Iron Tap, Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar, Sabai Sabai Thai Cuisine and Cuoco Pazzo Antipasto Bar, which is set to open at the former Red Geranium Restaurant, have all applied for licenses.

With the city’s point system, Flat Iron Tap earned 46 points, Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar obtained 40 points, Cuoco got 31 points, and Sabai Sabai received 30 points.

The city’s finance committee has recommended granting the license to Cuoco, and the owner said he needs a license to open. The opening of Cuoco will spur economic development, and revitalize the location of a once-successful restaurant.