Opinion: Lake Geneva should follow its new liquor license rules

Last fall, in an effort to remove the appearances of favoritism and arbitrary decision making, the Lake Geneva City Council created a point system to grant liquor licenses to local restaurants and taverns.
Since then, the city council has been given two opportunities to use the liquor license point system, and in both instances, the council strayed from its own blueprint for awarding the right to sell spirits.
Now, the process of granting a liquor license appears even more erratic and less objective than it did in the past.
The state of Wisconsin limits the number of liquor licenses available in each municipality. In Lake Geneva, more businesses want a liquor license than the city has available. This has created problems for years, and the elected city officials have been forced to pick winners and losers in the private sector.
Prior to the point system, the business that was granted the liquor license was based on the whim of the city’s elected officials. This process didn’t sit well with many business owners, and in September the council approved the point system to grant liquor licenses.
At that time, we applauded the city’s new system. We wrote that a point system would instill public trust that cronyism isn’t a factor in the decision-making process.
The liquor-license point system made sense a few months ago, and it makes sense today. The point system tells businesses what to expect, and it allows restaurateurs and bar owners to plan.
Late last year, the city initially gave a green light to Flat Iron Tap for a new license, but decided to pull it from the table after learning of a months-old minor infraction related to the serving of beer. At that time, we urged the council to grant Flat Iron Tap its liquor license.
At this time, two licenses are available and four businesses are vying for them. Flat Iron Tap, Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar, Sabai Sabai Thai Cuisine and Cuoco Pazzo Antipasto Bar, which is set to open at the former Red Geranium Restaurant, have all applied for licenses.
With the city’s point system, Flat Iron Tap earned 46 points, Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar obtained 40 points, Cuoco got 31 points, and Sabai Sabai received 30 points.
The city’s finance committee has recommended granting the license to Cuoco, and the owner said he needs a license to open. The opening of Cuoco will spur economic development, and revitalize the location of a once-successful restaurant.
That is a good reason to grant Cuoco a license, but it also changing the rules in the middle of the game. If the city council feels reopening a vacant building is worth more points, it should adjust the point system. Flat Iron, Barrique and Sabai Sabai should know the rules as each business applies for a license — and not have the rules change.
The best solution would be for the state to eliminate the statute that limits the number of liquor licenses that are allowed in the city. We’ve called for the state to change this rule in the past, and that the state law should represent free-market capitalism.
However, until Madison lawmakers fix this problem, the city needs to play by the rules it creates.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!