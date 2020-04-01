Opinion: Mary Jo Fesenmaier supporter opposes beach plan

To the editor:

I believe the people of Lake Geneva need new leadership at city hall.

We need leaders who research projects without bias, and also stop, think, and listen to residents about what is best for everyone who lives in beautiful Lake Geneva and enjoys the lake. What are they thinking?

Closing South Lake Shore Drive at Big Foot Beach and moving the road into the park land endangers the lake and takes away the most scenic drive and beach area we cherish.

I have heard this discussed at council meetings, and I know many citizens have expressed not only concerns, but utter dismay over a plan that will negatively impact Lake Geneva citizens.

Please vote for candidates who listen and support us. Please vote for Mary Jo Fesenmaier on April 7. Thank you.

Helen M. Radloff,

Lake Geneva