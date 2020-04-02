Opinion: Mayor Hartz has mismanaged the Riviera project

To the editor:
Many of you may not be aware of the mismanagement that has happened during the tenure of Mayor Hartz. Because of uncontrolled spending on useless studies and such our budget is now in a shortfall.
Did you know that even though grant money would have been available to restore the Riviera roof, nothing was applied for. Now a line of credit for $2.7 million has been taken out and this loan burden will fall on our shoulders. The mayor and piers and harbor chairman Doug Skates should be held responsible and owe us an explanation and an apology. We taxpayers should be outraged. Our taxes are going to skyrocket. The roof looks like a spotted cow, who is responsible for this design?
And, to make matters worse, the general contractor for the Riviera project now admitted publicly that the roof tile selection was not approved by the State Historic Preservation Office. That should have happened before any work was started, because of the Riviera's status on the National Registry. I am appalled at this mismanagement.
Now they want to hire a Madison company to fundraise to pay for the next phase of repair of the Rivera. Why was the total amount needed to complete the project not in place before the project started? Have they even asked any of the talented people from Lake Geneva to spearhead this effort? Nope. Even though over the last couple of years several people said they would donate or help fundraise, nobody was taken up on that. The citizens are being ignored.
Charlene Klein is our hope to turn this ship around and get things under control in our city. She has my vote for mayor and she should get yours too.
Pete Peterson,
Lake Geneva
