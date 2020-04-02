Opinion: Mayor Hartz has mismanaged the Riviera project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

To the editor:

Many of you may not be aware of the mismanagement that has happened during the tenure of Mayor Hartz. Because of uncontrolled spending on useless studies and such our budget is now in a shortfall.

Did you know that even though grant money would have been available to restore the Riviera roof, nothing was applied for. Now a line of credit for $2.7 million has been taken out and this loan burden will fall on our shoulders. The mayor and piers and harbor chairman Doug Skates should be held responsible and owe us an explanation and an apology. We taxpayers should be outraged. Our taxes are going to skyrocket. The roof looks like a spotted cow, who is responsible for this design?

And, to make matters worse, the general contractor for the Riviera project now admitted publicly that the roof tile selection was not approved by the State Historic Preservation Office. That should have happened before any work was started, because of the Riviera's status on the National Registry. I am appalled at this mismanagement.