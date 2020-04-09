Opinion: Moving road would block view for visitors in cars

To the editor:
Anyone who cares about the natural beauty surrounding Geneva Lake and its use and history should be rightly concerned by your article “City wants to revisit moving beach road” which appeared in your March 12 edition. While the Regional News presented balanced views from those in favor, and those against, it was apparent that those city officials in favor of this plan failed to mention any of the negatives associated of moving the road, and the boat launch as well as any real facts associated with the plan. I’d like to offer a few examples:
• While there will be more space for beach goers, the relocation of the roadway will take significant, state protected land from Big Foot Beach State Park. It will undoubtedly require going over sensitive wetlands, existing hiking trails, and damage the current beauty of the park.
• Mayor Hartz indicated that such a relocation will “reduce the amount of water that washes up onto South Lake Shore Drive.” With a 20-25 mile per hour wind, right out of the west on Friday, March 13, there was absolutely no water washing up on the road as I drove through the area.
• Let’s see the actual accident statistics with the present location of the road and what will be actually gained.
Moving the boat launch into the Maytag lagoon, constructed several years prior to the dedication of Big Foot Beach State Park in 1948 creates issues of its own:
- Impacting the water quality of the lake, by releasing 70 years of sediment into the east end of Geneva Lake.
- Impacting the safety of the new beach itself because a new channel must run through or around it.
- Creating a new “freeway” into an already overcrowded lake on summer weekends.
- Destruction of wildlife habitat; and
- Further impacting and destroying now mostly natural areas of the park.
The 2,600 front feet of South Lake Shore Drive that runs along Geneva Lake is arguably the longest such stretch around the shoreline and gives visitors an up-close view of the length of the lake itself and its wonder. Because of municipal park development as well as commercial development this is one of the last areas visitors can truly admire the vastness of the lake from their autos.
As former Mayor Condos mentioned in your article, “People like to drive along the lakefront.” Yes, they do.
Every three or four years, city officials wring their hands about the city becoming “like Wisconsin Dells.” This is just one more example of the city self-inflicting “Dells thinking” on our area, and it should be stopped now.
I urge anyone who deeply cares about the quality of life surrounding our lake to act now and ask our elected officials to remove this idea from the new comprehensive plan — which apparently no one has even seen yet.
John Strong,
Fontana
