Opinion: Moving road would block view for visitors in cars

To the editor:

Anyone who cares about the natural beauty surrounding Geneva Lake and its use and history should be rightly concerned by your article “City wants to revisit moving beach road” which appeared in your March 12 edition. While the Regional News presented balanced views from those in favor, and those against, it was apparent that those city officials in favor of this plan failed to mention any of the negatives associated of moving the road, and the boat launch as well as any real facts associated with the plan. I’d like to offer a few examples:

• While there will be more space for beach goers, the relocation of the roadway will take significant, state protected land from Big Foot Beach State Park. It will undoubtedly require going over sensitive wetlands, existing hiking trails, and damage the current beauty of the park.

• Mayor Hartz indicated that such a relocation will “reduce the amount of water that washes up onto South Lake Shore Drive.” With a 20-25 mile per hour wind, right out of the west on Friday, March 13, there was absolutely no water washing up on the road as I drove through the area.

• Let’s see the actual accident statistics with the present location of the road and what will be actually gained.