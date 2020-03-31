Opinion: Restore beauty of Big Foot Beach by moving road

To the editor:

I lived just south of Big Foot Beach for several years and enjoyed the view of the lake on my daily commute, and if I still lived there I would be disappointed to lose that beautiful view every day.

That being said I also recognize that rerouting the road is not only the best thing from an environmental standpoint but also for the safety and benefit of tourists and locals alike.

The current state of the beach and the road are deplorable. Every year the road and beach are heavily eroded and the state park has to haul in tons of sand to make it look presentable.

Pollution from the road has no buffer of trees or plants before it drains directly into our lake. If South Lakeshore Drive was rerouted, the beauty of the beach could be restored. Plants and trees could be planted to help mitigate erosion and trap pollutants. Currently there is no natural lakeshore that the public can enjoy on Geneva Lake. Let the state park conserve the beauty of the lakefront.

Most importantly, rerouting the road will provide much needed protection to pedestrians. There have been several accidents of motorist hitting children and adults crossing the road going to the beach. It’s a needless problem to have when a solution is available.