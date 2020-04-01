Opinion: Selena Proksa provides level-headed government

To the editor:

This year's April 7 primary election offers an important opportunity to decide who will represent us as First District Alderman. I feel fortunate that Alderman Selena Proksa is running for re-election to continue serving us for another two years.

Selena has led the First District with integrity, wisdom and a level-headed approach to governance. She is dedicated to understanding her constituents' concerns and representing their interests. She comes to council and committee meetings informed and prepared to ask the important questions and deal with our community issues in a professional, direct and compassionate manner. Selena has no personal agenda and thus is able to listen to constituents and govern on our behalf.

I have known Selena for 15 years. I have watched her in action as an elected official, learned from her frequent and transparent communication to all of us on her social media page and through other methods and value how she represents us.

I will be voting for First District Alderman Selena Proksa on April 7 so the City of Lake Geneva and all of us who live, work and play here can benefit from her continued leadership and representation.

Lynda Elmudesi,

Lake Geneva