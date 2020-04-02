Opinion: Selena Proska a good example of 'servant leader'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the editor:

First, I want to thank my neighbors for their efforts during these unusual times. Our medical professionals, public safety forces, and all the people who keep our supply chain running have my sincere gratitude. To all those keeping social distance and assisting others, thank you.

Second, as life will go on after this pandemic, it is also critical that we look ahead with hope and commitment. It is to that end that I commend Alderwoman Selena Proksa to voters in Lake Geneva District 1. I have had the pleasure of serving with Alderwoman Proksa on one of her city committees, the Avian Committee. She embodies the best of servant leadership. She is committed and hard-working, organized and effective. She listens to her constituents and diligently negotiates governmental processes to get things done that benefit our neighbors and our community. Perhaps even more importantly in fractious times, she does this with grace, good humor and civility.