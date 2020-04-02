Opinion: Selena Proska a good example of 'servant leader'

To the editor:
First, I want to thank my neighbors for their efforts during these unusual times. Our medical professionals, public safety forces, and all the people who keep our supply chain running have my sincere gratitude. To all those keeping social distance and assisting others, thank you.
Second, as life will go on after this pandemic, it is also critical that we look ahead with hope and commitment. It is to that end that I commend Alderwoman Selena Proksa to voters in Lake Geneva District 1. I have had the pleasure of serving with Alderwoman Proksa on one of her city committees, the Avian Committee. She embodies the best of servant leadership. She is committed and hard-working, organized and effective. She listens to her constituents and diligently negotiates governmental processes to get things done that benefit our neighbors and our community. Perhaps even more importantly in fractious times, she does this with grace, good humor and civility.
It is not surprising that most people’s reaction to a public leader is based on a good — or bad — experience with city government, or to a specific issue. I have had the good fortune of working directly with Selena and would share that her leadership has resulted in renewed energy for the protection of the natural beauty and resources of our wonderful city, a proven record of bringing new grant funds to support those efforts, and effective collaborations with volunteer and non-profit organizations to build coalitions to maximize the results we can achieve when we work together. These qualities — for me — transcend any specific experience or issue. From public safety issues — like stop signs — to public celebrations of our city — like Swift Night Out and grant-funded bird watching kits at our Library — Selena has been the type of servant leader who helps us protect those things that I know we all hold dear.
She has earned my thanks, my admiration, and my vote. I urge you to vote and to cast that vote for Alderwoman Selena Proksa.
Carol Zimmermann,
Lake Geneva
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!