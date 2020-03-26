Opinion: Should towns still be electing their town clerks?

MADISON — Thirteen towns and one village all have referendums on their ballots this spring on whether the traditionally elected clerk position should instead be appointed by the town or village board.

For candidates to run for town clerk, they must first be a town resident. Officials have said this makes finding the right person a challenge in many townships with only a few thousand residents. And more often than not, they say, the election can come down to a popularity contest.

Dennis Graf is chairman of the Town of Meeme in Manitowoc County. He told WisPolitics.com the town board wants to appoint a clerk so it could hire candidates from outside town borders and attract them to the job by paying a competitive wage.

“In an election, a person could be the clerk with one vote,” Graf said. “You could have anybody. If you get somebody who doesn’t know anything, you could really mess up a lot of stuff for a town.”

He said his town has had trouble finding and keeping a qualified resident who is interested in the demanding, technically part-time job. He said some towns are even sharing a clerk, because of the challenge in finding a candidate.