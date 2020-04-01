Opinion: Tim Dunn will honor Lake Geneva's heritage

To the editor:

It is crucial that we re-elect Tim Dunn as 3rd District alderman of Lake Geneva. Tim is a life-long resident of our town who has a great passion for the beauty of or lake, our citizens and protecting our green spaces in opposition to big developments.

I have been coming to Lake Geneva for about 60 years (a resident for the last 10 years) and I share Tim's view and goal to keep Lake Geneva a small town honoring its great heritage.

Jeffery Johnston,

Lake Geneva

