Opinion: Tim Dunn will honor Lake Geneva's heritage

To the editor:
It is crucial that we re-elect Tim Dunn as 3rd District alderman of Lake Geneva. Tim is a life-long resident of our town who has a great passion for the beauty of or lake, our citizens and protecting our green spaces in opposition to big developments.
I have been coming to Lake Geneva for about 60 years (a resident for the last 10 years) and I share Tim's view and goal to keep Lake Geneva a small town honoring its great heritage.
Jeffery Johnston,
Lake Geneva
