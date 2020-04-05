Opinion: Vote yes on crime victim's bill of rights

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the editor:

On this April’s ballot, the residents of Wisconsin have an exciting opportunity to make a real difference for our state’s crime victims with a simple yes vote on the proposed crime victims’ constitutional amendment.

As the executive director of an association that works with victims daily, I truly believe that the proposed Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin amendment will make a difference in the lives of crime victims.

At New Beginnings Association for Prevention of Family Violence, we provide comprehensive, compassionate support and services to people affected by domestic abuse, sexual violence, stalking and human trafficking. One of our key services is legal advocacy, and we see all too often how difficult recovery can be for victims, especially what navigating the difficult legal system. Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin will help victims like the ones we work with by giving them clear, enforceable rights.

New Beginnings was proud to join so many other victim service organizations in Wisconsin in endorsing the proposed crime victims’ constitutional amendment, and I hope that our community members will join us in supporting this important proposal. When you mark your Spring Election ballot, please vote YES on additional rights for crime victims.