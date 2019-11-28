Plenty to be thankful for in the area

This Thanksgiving, as you are counting your blessings, we would encourage you to place your community high on the list.
In the Lake Geneva region, we have many reasons to be thankful for the people in our community this holiday season. In light of the holiday, we wanted to take a moment to highlight a few recent happy stories that were reported in the Lake Geneva Regional News.
‘Pies for Brooks’
Brooks Guif is a junior at Badger High School who lives with cerebral palsy. Guif pushes himself and doesn’t let his disability deter him, but he would enjoy more mobility and independence.
His classmates and the community are stepping up to help the 17-year-old purchase a new electric bike. The school’s freshman class partnered with the student mentor program and Bittner’s Bakery to launch a fundraiser called “Pies for Brooks.” The idea for the fundraiser was sparked by the school’s vice principal, Mike Giovingo.
The bakery sold pies to help raise money for Guif’s bike. This is a great collaboration between a locally-owned business and the high school. Kudos to Bittner’s Bakery, the students and the community members who participated.
Playhouse donation
Amy Garcia, a teaching assistant at Walworth Elementary School, has made recess a lot more fun for students on the west end of the lake.
Garcia purchased a raffle ticket for a professionally built 7-foot-tall playhouse, and when she won, she donated it to the students she works with every day.
The proceeds of the raffle, which was sold at Elkhorn’s Oktoberfest event, benefited New Beginnings — an organization that is attempting to open a domestic violence shelter in Elkhorn.
For years, students at the school will enjoy this new addition to their playground. Students who attend Walworth Elementary School are lucky to have someone like Garcia in their corner.
Inspiration Ministries
The team at Inspiration Ministries has long planned to open a coffee shop to help disabled people work and learn job skills. They have found a location in downtown Lake Geneva, and they are set to open this spring.
The group’s plan will help individuals find work, and it also eliminates a large vacancy in the city’s downtown. We want to congratulate the group for its efforts.
Business promoters
Cherie Setteducate, the Geneva Lake West Chamber executive director, and Bridget Leech, the executive director of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, are both stepping down from their respective positions. Both Leech and Setteducate are taking roles at private businesses.
Leech and Setteducate both excelled in their roles, and they are leaving their organizations in good positions. Although their boards and members are not thankful that they are leaving, both women should be credited and appreciated for their efforts in their roles as community leaders.