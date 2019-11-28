Plenty to be thankful for in the area

This Thanksgiving, as you are counting your blessings, we would encourage you to place your community high on the list.

In the Lake Geneva region, we have many reasons to be thankful for the people in our community this holiday season. In light of the holiday, we wanted to take a moment to highlight a few recent happy stories that were reported in the Lake Geneva Regional News.

‘Pies for Brooks’

His classmates and the community are stepping up to help the 17-year-old purchase a new electric bike. The school’s freshman class partnered with the student mentor program and Bittner’s Bakery to launch a fundraiser called “Pies for Brooks.” The idea for the fundraiser was sparked by the school’s vice principal, Mike Giovingo.