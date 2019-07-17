We are big fans of the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency. We have made no secret of that.
The Williams Bay-based nonprofit organization performs a vital public service by monitoring our lake’s water quality and by promoting awareness of the region’s fragile ecosystem.
When a Lake Geneva aldermen two years ago advocated a move toward cutting financial support for the agency, we argued strenuously against it. In fact, we suggested that the agency deserved just the opposite — a funding increase.
This summer, we are witnessing again the importance of the work done by Ted Peters and his colleagues at the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency. And again, we believe political leaders in the region should consider the potential benefits of helping this group do more — not less.
Throughout the summer each year, Ted Peters and his crew conduct weekly water sample tests, and report on bacteria levels at beaches around Geneva Lake. Starting last year, the Lake Geneva Regional News has published these test results every week to help our readers make informed decisions about going to the beach and enjoying the lake.
It is an imperfect system for a couple of reasons: It takes at least 24 hours to complete the water sample tests, and even longer to get the information into people’s hands. Also, when a beach shows high levels of bacteria in one spot but safe swimming elsewhere, the best that scientists can do is average out the numbers when trying to decide whether a public health hazard exists.
Already this summer, one beach has been closed temporarily, and warning signs have been posted elsewhere — all designed to help beach goers stay healthy and safe, using the most current and accurate information available.
Things get more complicated when a heavy rainstorm comes along and washes lawn fertilizer and other pollutants into the lake. This often causes alarming — but brief — spikes in bacteria levels at the beaches. To its credit, the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency is working on that issue, too, by educating the public about how all of us can create less pollution.
Which brings us back to the political leaders who fund this dynamic agency.
Ted Peters and his organization receive $20,000 a year each from the city of Lake Geneva, the villages of Williams Bay and Fontana, and the town of Linn. Considering the importance of the agency’s mission, that hardly seems like enough.
If the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency had a more robust budget, just imagine how the organization could improve its public service. Water sample tests at the beaches could be conducted more than once a week. Public education about pollution could be intensified. There are even emerging scientific advances in bacteria testing that perhaps could be deployed here.
Few communities in Wisconsin depend on the quality of their lake as much as Lake Geneva does. So, why do we not have the most sophisticated monitoring systems, the most cutting-edge equipment, the toughest pollution controls, and the safest beaches?
The only reason we can think of is money.
We hope our elected leaders throughout the region will keep that in mind, and consider making a bigger investment in the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency.
Our lake is worth it.
The Lake Geneva Regional News editorial board consists of General Manager Rob Ireland, Editor Scott Williams and community members Patrick Quinn and Elizabeth Lupo-DiVito.