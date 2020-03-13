Sad to see village disaster fund dissolved

It is unfortunate that the village of Walworth’s effort to financially help flooding victims sank before it could ever swim.

In early December, the village created a disaster relief fund to provide financial relief to homeowners, particularly those in the Oak Knolls subdivision, who were impacted by serious flooding.

The village planned to collect private donations and distribute money based on the needs of impacted homeowners.

However, the village’s lawyer said the plan created liabilities and potentially opened up the community to costly litigation. Essentially, if someone raised concerns about how the money was distributed, that person might bring those objections to a courtroom.

It is an unfortunate sign of the times. We live in an incredibly litigious society, and even those attempting to do the right thing can face a lawsuit.

Village President Tom Connelly, who played an important role in developing the fund, told one of our reporters that dissolving the fund was heartbreaking.

