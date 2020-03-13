Sad to see village disaster fund dissolved

It is unfortunate that the village of Walworth’s effort to financially help flooding victims sank before it could ever swim.
In early December, the village created a disaster relief fund to provide financial relief to homeowners, particularly those in the Oak Knolls subdivision, who were impacted by serious flooding.
The village planned to collect private donations and distribute money based on the needs of impacted homeowners.
However, the village’s lawyer said the plan created liabilities and potentially opened up the community to costly litigation. Essentially, if someone raised concerns about how the money was distributed, that person might bring those objections to a courtroom.
It is an unfortunate sign of the times. We live in an incredibly litigious society, and even those attempting to do the right thing can face a lawsuit.
Village President Tom Connelly, who played an important role in developing the fund, told one of our reporters that dissolving the fund was heartbreaking.
The village collected $20,000 from community groups to give to people in the community. The money was raised within the community to benefit people who live here. It is a wonderful example of neighbors helping neighbors.
“You would think it’s just a common-sense, feel-good thing,” Connelly said. “But here we have $20,000 donated to the village, and we don’t have a mechanism to get it into people’s hands without creating controversy, some legal conundrum or liability situation for the village.”
A court case related to the disaster fund would devour village resources. It would rack up expensive attorney bills, and require countless hours of staff time.
The village board really didn’t have a choice but to step back and dissolve the disaster fund. It is unfortunate. This would have helped people.
There are plenty of national organizations that will step up in the aftermath of a tornado, a hurricane or some other catastrophe. However, these groups can’t realistically help every person who seeks assistance with mold removal or needs a water heater replaced after a basement floods.
We can’t fault the village board for trying something creative to help homeowners who were impacted by the flooding. The board was trying to do the right thing by establishing the fund.