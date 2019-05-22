With the end of the school year approaching, children will soon enjoy the area’s fine summer offerings — our lakes, our parks and our sunny skies.
The youthful, carefree bliss that accompanies summer break is something that most adults fondly remember. Fireworks, barbecues and parades are summertime staples that nearly everyone enjoys.
However, not every family and not every child can enjoy blissful, carefree summers.
When the school year ends, for many families so does a needed source of food. Many children in our local schools depend on free or reduced lunches and breakfasts for their next meals.
As the school year closes, a family may lose between five and 10 meals a week for their child. In households with multiple children, that added expense can quickly skyrocket a grocery bill.
In Lake Geneva, it is often hard to imagine that many children might be hungry.
However, at Badger High School, 34 percent of students qualify for free or reduced-price meals. At the middle school, 42 percent of students meet this qualification. The number of students receiving free or reduced price meals increases in elementary schools. At Central Denison, it is 48 percent, at East View it is 49 percent, and at Star Center it is 53 percent.
When tourists see the mansions and boats around our lake, it is hard to imagine that about 50 percent of the elementary school students in our area come from families that are financially struggling. Our community isn’t immune to the pains of poverty.
We are urging our readers to think of our local food pantries and food banks during this time of year. Food pantries often enjoy a surge of donations around Thanksgiving. That surge occurred about six months ago, and the next Thanksgiving surge is still six months away.
We would be remiss if we didn’t also thank the volunteers at the local food pantries who make sure they can serve people in our community during their time in need. It is also important to thank people who continue to donate to food pantries, both with food and cash.
Recently, letter carriers throughout the area collected food from people on their postal routes. Those who donated and those who collected deserve credit.
The Green Grocer and Deli in Williams Bay also recently launched a program called “What’s for Lunch?”
The program is aimed at helping children stay well fed on the weekends. The grocer provides kids with two weekend lunches, each consisting of a sandwich or soup and a fruit.
“What’s for Lunch” was launched when Jane Larson, a co-owner of the store, learned that 28 percent of Fontana students qualify for free or reduced lunch.
Larson and the Green Grocer deserve a big community thank-you for bringing this innovative program to Fontana students who are in need.
We hope that people think of our local food pantries this time of year.