The lesson of racism protests: We can do better

In 1937, heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis, the infamous “Brown Bomber,” was set to train in Lake Geneva. Business owners in our community voted to welcome him here. However, a group of homeowners that called themselves the “Lake Geneva Protective Association” sent a letter to a Chicago paper that stated “Lake Geneva was an exclusive resort, not open to the public.” The same homeowners threatened to boycott businesses that supported Louis coming here. Louis moved his training to Kenosha.

The Ku Klux Klan has also had a presence in Walworth County. In September 1923, 3,000 Klan members gathered in the town of Linn for an initiation ceremony that included burning a large cross. In August 1924, a Klan meeting held at an Elkhorn farm drew more than 400 people, according to a front page article in our paper.

In 1925, A.J. Gilbertson, a deputy sheriff, had a funeral with “Ku Klux Klan rites and with an estimated 2,000 Klansmen present,” according to our archives, which described the funeral as the largest to occur in the history of Whitewater. Later that year, in Darien, a Klan meeting reportedly drew the unbelievable number of 54,000 people to the area.

In 1995, the Ku Klux Klan held a rally — that cost taxpayers $25,000 — outside of Elkhorn’s square. Most of those Klan members traveled here from other states.