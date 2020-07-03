The lesson of racism protests: We can do better

In the past few weeks, diverse groups of primarily young people gathered and marched in Lake Geneva calling for, among other things, an end to racism.
The protesters gathered here peacefully, and made a plea for people of color to be treated better in their own communities.
These protesters primarily live here, and many attended Badger High School. These protesters are telling the community that they are subject to harassment based solely on their ethnicity.
Jordan Patino, who organized one of the events, held up a sign that simply said “No to Racism.” Patino, a 21-year-old who has lived in Lake Geneva his entire life, said that as a person of color he is subject to discrimination in his hometown.
Patino and others in our community deserve better, and as a community we need to acknowledge that Patino is subject to harassment here and that it is unacceptable.
Lake Geneva has struggled with issues of racism for most of its history, and the history of discriminatory behavior in Walworth County is shameful. The community of Lake Ivanhoe was created as a recreational area for blacks because people of color weren’t welcomed within the city, according to the Journal Times archives.
In 1937, heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis, the infamous “Brown Bomber,” was set to train in Lake Geneva. Business owners in our community voted to welcome him here. However, a group of homeowners that called themselves the “Lake Geneva Protective Association” sent a letter to a Chicago paper that stated “Lake Geneva was an exclusive resort, not open to the public.” The same homeowners threatened to boycott businesses that supported Louis coming here. Louis moved his training to Kenosha.
The Ku Klux Klan has also had a presence in Walworth County. In September 1923, 3,000 Klan members gathered in the town of Linn for an initiation ceremony that included burning a large cross. In August 1924, a Klan meeting held at an Elkhorn farm drew more than 400 people, according to a front page article in our paper.
In 1925, A.J. Gilbertson, a deputy sheriff, had a funeral with “Ku Klux Klan rites and with an estimated 2,000 Klansmen present,” according to our archives, which described the funeral as the largest to occur in the history of Whitewater. Later that year, in Darien, a Klan meeting reportedly drew the unbelievable number of 54,000 people to the area.
In 1995, the Ku Klux Klan held a rally — that cost taxpayers $25,000 — outside of Elkhorn’s square. Most of those Klan members traveled here from other states.
In 2006, a Sugar Creek man and a former SS officer attempted to open a public “shrine” to Adolph Hitler, but his plans never came to fruition. Like much of the country, our history leaves much to be desired, and the protesters are reminding us that discrimination isn’t just something you read about in history books.
During a brief speech, Melissa Perez of Lake Geneva said as a Latina woman, she has been subject to racism while living here.
“The truth is, here in our town, we have our fair share of racism,” Perez said. “People here think that Lake Geneva is perfect.”
Perez is right on both counts. When walking along the lakefront and visiting our downtown, it is easy to think everything is perfect. After all, thousands of visitors flock here every weekend for a respite from their real world.
However, nothing is perfect, and discrimination does occur. People of color who live here are subject to harassment and have been called racial slurs.
The protest in Lake Geneva should be a moment where the community realizes it can do better and that much needs to be done. Perez, Patino and other people of color shouldn’t face daily discrimination.
