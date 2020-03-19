Time marches on for returning war heroes and other family members

In the spring of 1942, my uncle Tom J. Wardingle was drafted into the U.S. Army Air Force. He was a letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office in Lake Geneva. But prior to his departure for Fort Warren, Wyoming, he engaged in a massive refit of the house on Maxwell Street where he lived with his parents, who were my grandparents, in the house where my wife and I now live.

The first thing that he did was to have an addition to the house built, which featured a brand new bathroom to replace the “three-holer” privy at the corner of the backyard that was shared with the adjacent neighbors. He also arranged to have city water piped to the house, which replaced the hand pump at the kitchen sink that drew water up from a deep well.

He arranged to have natural gas piped to the house and bought a gas cooking stove to replace the old wood-fired stove in the kitchen. He had a fuel oil space heater installed in the kitchen, which replaced the old coal-fired stove in the living room, which had heated the house. The new space heater had a fuel line running to a 50-gallon tank outside the house next to the back door.