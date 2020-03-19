Time marches on for returning war heroes and other family members

In the spring of 1942, my uncle Tom J. Wardingle was drafted into the U.S. Army Air Force. He was a letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office in Lake Geneva. But prior to his departure for Fort Warren, Wyoming, he engaged in a massive refit of the house on Maxwell Street where he lived with his parents, who were my grandparents, in the house where my wife and I now live.
The first thing that he did was to have an addition to the house built, which featured a brand new bathroom to replace the “three-holer” privy at the corner of the backyard that was shared with the adjacent neighbors. He also arranged to have city water piped to the house, which replaced the hand pump at the kitchen sink that drew water up from a deep well.
He arranged to have natural gas piped to the house and bought a gas cooking stove to replace the old wood-fired stove in the kitchen. He had a fuel oil space heater installed in the kitchen, which replaced the old coal-fired stove in the living room, which had heated the house. The new space heater had a fuel line running to a 50-gallon tank outside the house next to the back door.
Satisfied that he had gotten the house in good shape for his parents while he was gone for the duration of the war, he departed for Fort Warren, where he was stationed until he was transferred to Drew Field, an Army Air Force base near Tampa, Florida, where he spent the rest of the war. I have visited the site where Drew Field was located. Half of it is now part of the Tampa International Airport, but strangely enough, the other half of it still exists, including the barracks where my uncle lived during the war.
I remember walking with my grandmother and my aunt Frances in September 1945 to the railroad depot on North Street, where we waited for the train from Chicago. When the train arrived, it was full of soldiers in uniform who had been discharged from the service and were returning to their homes in Lake Geneva, one of whom was my uncle Tom. I watched as he retrieved his duffel bag and foot locker from the baggage car and placed them on top of my little blue wagon. Then we all walked the few blocks back to our home on Maxwell Street.
I got up the next morning as he was shining his shoes and I asked him why he was doing that.
“I have to go back to work at the post office,” he replied, and shortly thereafter, he left the house to return to work.
The next day he painted his green footlocker blue and gave it to me as a box, which could hold all my toys.
The reason my mother had not accompanied my grandmother, aunt, and me to the railroad depot was that she was at the Mendota State Mental Hospital in Madison, where she had been diagnosed as a “manic-depressive.” On a night two months later as I was playing with my toys on our living room floor, the telephone rang and my grandmother answered it. When she hung up, she turned to me and said, “I’m sorry to have to tell you this, but your mommy has passed away.”
“But will I see her again?” I asked my grandmother.
“Yes, you will see her in heaven.”
That night as I lay in bed, I had a vision of a black convertible with God wearing a top hat, driving it on an angle up to heaven. My mother was sitting in the back seat in her wedding dress.
A few days later, I saw my father for only the second time in my life, the other time being the summer of 1944 when he was on leave from his unit, the 9th Armored Division at Camp Polk, Louisiana. He and his unit were then shipped to Europe, where he and the 9th Armored Division fought in the Battle of the Bulge and seized the famous “Bridge at Remagen” over the Rhine River.
In the middle of the Battle of the Bulge, he ran into his cousin, Joe Quinn, from Elkhorn, whom he had not seen since before both of them had been drafted. After a tearful reunion, Joe Quinn returned to his unit, the 35th Infantry Division. Later that night, a soldier from the 35th Infantry Division came to my father’s bivouac and told him that his cousin, Joe Quinn, had been killed that night.
The last time I saw my father was on the day of my mother’s funeral. He disappeared from my life for 20 years until his sister wrote me a letter telling me that my father was still alive and living in San Francisco. With two friends, I immediately drove to San Francisco, where, after a week of looking for him, I was finally able to track him down in Alameda on the east side of San Francisco Bay.
For the next three years, we corresponded regularly until one of his friends wrote me a letter telling me that he was dying of cancer. With my first wife, Marty, and two-year-old daughter, Abra, I immediately flew to San Francisco where I found him in a bed at the Martinez Veterans Hospital. I checked him out and drove him to his home in Alameda, where we spent the weekend with him before I took him back to the Veterans Hospital. My wife, daughter, and I then flew back to Madison, Wisconsin, where we were living at the time.
The next day as I was talking with my friends at our afternoon coffee break from my job at the Wisconsin Historical Society, one of my student assistants came to me and told me that I had a long-distance telephone call. I returned to my office at the Wisconsin Historical Society and answered the telephone call. It was my father’s doctor, who told me that my father had passed away.
My mother had died in 1945, my grandfather had died in 1957, my uncle Tom had died in 1959, my grandmother had died in 1966, and my father had died in 1968. But to my good fortune, my second daughter, Rachel, was born in 1970. When she grew up and got married, she had two daughters, one of whom is a sophomore at the University of California-Berkeley and the other is a sophomore at Skyline High School in Oakland. I have passed my family’s legacy on to them.
Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.