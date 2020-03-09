Try grilled cheese without the bread

Are you looking for something different in the cheese case this week?

Why not give Juustoleipa a try! You’ve seen these thin rectangular pieces of firm cheese in the dairy department of our local grocery stores. With its mottled brown appearance, this cheese resembles a slice of toasted bread, and in fact Juustoleipa (or sometimes Leipajuusto) means “bread cheese.” It is mild, salty, and chewy, and can be enjoyed at breakfast, as a snack, and even as a dessert. If you are cutting down on carbs or gluten this year, add some Juustoleipa to your shopping list – it has been called “grilled cheese without the bread.”

Juustoleipa is a traditional Finnish cheese and was originally made from the milk of a cow that had recently calved (this milk is sometimes called “beestings”).

This milk has a much higher fat and protein content than the milk that will be produced by the cow later, and many cultures have special foods that are prepared using milk produced on the second day after a calf is born. Reindeer or goat milk is sometimes used as well, but the commercially made versions use regular cows’ milk, so it doesn’t taste exactly the same as that produced in Scandinavian home kitchens.