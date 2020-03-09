Try grilled cheese without the bread

Are you looking for something different in the cheese case this week?
Why not give Juustoleipa a try! You’ve seen these thin rectangular pieces of firm cheese in the dairy department of our local grocery stores. With its mottled brown appearance, this cheese resembles a slice of toasted bread, and in fact Juustoleipa (or sometimes Leipajuusto) means “bread cheese.” It is mild, salty, and chewy, and can be enjoyed at breakfast, as a snack, and even as a dessert. If you are cutting down on carbs or gluten this year, add some Juustoleipa to your shopping list – it has been called “grilled cheese without the bread.”
Juustoleipa is a traditional Finnish cheese and was originally made from the milk of a cow that had recently calved (this milk is sometimes called “beestings”).
This milk has a much higher fat and protein content than the milk that will be produced by the cow later, and many cultures have special foods that are prepared using milk produced on the second day after a calf is born. Reindeer or goat milk is sometimes used as well, but the commercially made versions use regular cows’ milk, so it doesn’t taste exactly the same as that produced in Scandinavian home kitchens.
Historically, Juustoleipa was made by curdling the milk and then forming the drained curds into a round disk that was then grilled to caramelize the surface. Frequently, the cheese was then dried and could be stored for several years. The bread cheese we buy today is made in a similar fashion – rennet is added to whole milk and the curds are drained and pressed into blocks. The blocks of cheese are baked, which creates the brown crust, but the cheese is no longer dried and stored away for future use—it’s ready for you to pick up at the store and enjoy right away.
How to serve your bread cheese? You do want to warm it, but because no culture was used to acidify the milk before curds were formed, the cheese will not melt entirely like cheddar or muenster. Instead, it will become soft and buttery. It can be eaten as is or tossed into a salad. Scandinavian locals remember their grandparents dipping the cheese in their morning coffee, or pouring the hot coffee over small pieces in a cup and using a spoon to eat the warm cheese. You can also heat the cheese briefly in a microwave (for about 12 seconds), toaster oven, or skillet and serve with honey.
Cloudberry jam would be a traditional accompaniment but is scarce in most stores in the US (sometimes it is available in Ikea). Substitute another fruity, not-too-sweet jam, or sprinkle the softened cheese with cinnamon and sugar for dessert.
Terry and Denise Woods are owners and cheesemakers at Highfield Farm Creamery in Walworth on State Line Road. If you have a question you’d like answered in this column, please send it to Info@HighfieldFarm.com