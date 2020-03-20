Try to understand why people become drug addicts
Try to understand why people become drug addicts

Drugs
To the editor:

It is my concern that during the opioid crisis in America we a neglecting a major concern at the heart of the crisis. In the outrage against the doctors and pharmaceutical companies for their behavior, we fail to see a very important consequence. The victims of the opioid crisis are being shamed and condemned instead of being cared for and rehabilitated from the addiction.

I have witnessed firsthand the looks and behaviors these people have to endure just because by use or abuse they found themselves addicted. Alcoholics and cigarette smokers are addicted but face nowhere near the shame these people are dealt by society. Some were simply following doctor's instructions without ever abusing anything.

The condemnation and bad behavior needs to stop because it is driving those who need the help away from treatment. Who wants to feel second rate just because of circumstances? Do you shame a worker for being unemployed when his job is eliminated for one reason or another? We are being unfairly judgmental of people without even trying to understand circumstances and events.

How many people do you see condemning multimillionaire Robert Downey Jr. for having been an addict? Why shame the poor guy who had an accident and became addicted and not the guy who used illicit street drugs? It's a double standard that is only hurting the victims even more than they already are from the ordeal that they have already dealt and continue to deal with.

I would urge everyone to pause in passing judgement on someone not knowing their circumstances and to try to be more accepting of others even when they fail. After all, we have all had our failures but we all are here still trying.

Fredrick Swords,

Elkhorn

