Village of Walworth right to raise fines on sidewalks

In the village of Walworth, the village board and its president took a lot of heat on social media for a proposal that would increase the fine for residents who fail to clear their sidewalks of snow.

We believe the village board was right to raise the fines, and we understand that this is probably an unpopular opinion.

It shouldn’t be the job of the village’s public works department to ensure that the community has safe walking paths immediately after a snowstorm. That responsibility, in communities throughout Wisconsin, falls on the individual property owners.

When sidewalks are left unclear, it limits the mobility of the elderly and the disabled. Not every person has a driver’s license or a car, and some people need to walk to work or to the grocery store. When the sidewalks are covered in snow, it limits their ability to travel.

The village of Walworth isn’t large and many of the area’s school children walk to their classes each morning and then walk home in the afternoon. The day after a snowstorm hits, the kids should enjoy a clear path home.

It is Wisconsin, and our residents are used to snow, but we are also accustomed to hard work and personal responsibility. It frankly isn’t the government’s job to shovel your neglected sidewalk.

