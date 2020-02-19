Village of Walworth right to raise fines on sidewalks

In the village of Walworth, the village board and its president took a lot of heat on social media for a proposal that would increase the fine for residents who fail to clear their sidewalks of snow.
We believe the village board was right to raise the fines, and we understand that this is probably an unpopular opinion.
It shouldn’t be the job of the village’s public works department to ensure that the community has safe walking paths immediately after a snowstorm. That responsibility, in communities throughout Wisconsin, falls on the individual property owners.
When sidewalks are left unclear, it limits the mobility of the elderly and the disabled. Not every person has a driver’s license or a car, and some people need to walk to work or to the grocery store. When the sidewalks are covered in snow, it limits their ability to travel.
The village of Walworth isn’t large and many of the area’s school children walk to their classes each morning and then walk home in the afternoon. The day after a snowstorm hits, the kids should enjoy a clear path home.
It is Wisconsin, and our residents are used to snow, but we are also accustomed to hard work and personal responsibility. It frankly isn’t the government’s job to shovel your neglected sidewalk.
Under the previous ordinance, the village imposed a $50 fee on someone who didn’t clear their sidewalk. That amount wasn’t always enough to cover the cost of the work. Taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to cover the difference.
After a snowstorm, a community’s public works department is responsible for clearing streets and alleys. This tasks often requires municipalities to incur taxpayer-funded overtime expenses. We don’t need to add additional work to public works employees, nor do we need to increase the burden that local taxpayers face.
The village board initially raised the fine for a sidewalk that was left uncleared from $50 to $200. The goal was not to raise revenue, but to force compliance.
Walworth Village President Tom Connelly and the rest of the board members took a lot of grief over this proposal, and the reaction, albeit predictable, was absolutely ridiculous. If you want to avoid a fine, shovel your walk and don’t expect someone to do it for you.
After all the unflattering commentary, the board revisited the issue. The compromise was to change the fine to $100 or the actual cost of clearing the snow, whichever amount is greater. This was a politically smart move by the board.
The $50 fine was too low, and it didn’t provide enough incentive for people to abide by the law. Increasing the fine was necessary, and finding a middle ground was also important.
We would have cheered the board if it left the fine at $200. However, we understand that the members are elected officials, and they likely would have faced backlash from some voters. And with that hefty fine in place, the voters would enjoy clear sidewalks to the polls.