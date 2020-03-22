Virus scare means charitable group must stop home visits

Editor’s note: The Lake Geneva Regional News could not verify the following report of coronavirus cases linked to the Lake Geneva area.
In a week full of stressful news and anxiety over the coronavirus outbreak, we have some good news to share. We have successfully matched the 2020 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant. These matching funds could not have come at a more critical time. With so many people already suffering in poverty, we are very worried how this virus will affect everyone both physically and economically.
Thanks to your donations, we will be able to provide poverty relief to senior citizens, the handicapped, single mothers, children, veterans and working poor families in our communities.
The past few weeks have brought an awareness of our global community, and how we are all affected by what happens worldwide. This was brought to our attention even more when someone we were providing assistance to was found to be positive for the coronavirus. The person who tested positive has a young child who also tested positive and is still being hospitalized.
We ask all of you for prayers for this child and her mother, as this virus has made the child gravely ill, in addition to the economic hardship they are already going through. They would lose everything if not for you.
Thank God we did not have direct contact with this family, as they were sick at the time we called and we took appropriate precautions. Your donations, matched by the Family Foundation’s, were used to pay for their rent, utilities and for food for the remaining children being quarantined with family. This single mother has not been able to work or see her other children for two weeks while she remained in isolation with her child who is hospitalized and still being treated.
We cannot thank all of you or the Family Foundation donors enough for your support that provided them with the assistance they needed during this very difficult time. Thanks to you, we were able to remove the stress of possible homelessness and hunger that would have befallen this mother and children as she waits to be cleared of any risk to her other children and community.
We are always extra cautious during flu season, checking for sickness in homes before entering, not shaking hands, washing hands frequently, but we have had to update our policy now due to the coronavirus. At this time, we will not be visiting our clients or sending volunteers to check on our fellow creations. Deliveries will be left outside doors or mailed.
We will still rely on the many referrals we receive from teachers, police officers, ministers, friends, family and health care workers, and we also will be answering the many letters we receive each week. We will still be providing shelter, food, utility assistance, car repairs, clothing, toiletries and other daily necessities, just as we have for the past 31 years. We will just have to do this while using the safe practices endorsed by the CDC and other health organizations.
So far we have helped over 60 people, thanks to the 2020 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant and all of your donations. One of the people recently helped by the 2020 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant is a senior citizen who needed a furnace repair. After living with insufficient heat for several weeks, they were referred to our charity. Thanks to our assistance, they are now warm and safe in their mobile home. We also provided additional assistance with food and toiletries to make sure they were living comfortably during this troubling time.
Another family helped is a woman who recently lost her husband in an accident. They were referred to our charity when the woman and her three children became homeless. She and her children have been safely housed in a motel while we work with her to secure an apartment she can afford and other daily necessities.
We also provided a donated car to a working poor family who was in desperate need of transportation. This vehicle was inspected and necessary repairs were done to provide them with safe and reliable transportation.
A nearly senior woman was provided food and rent assistance to prevent homelessness and hunger while she waits for a desperately needed surgery. She is in too much pain to work, and suffers from a debilitating disease.
Another woman was provided assistance after she underwent a surgery that left her unable to work for several months.
Children were provided beds, food and clothing. This was especially needed for a young boy who has been undergoing terrible bullying at school due to his clothing that is old and too small. We also found his family suffered from hunger and lack of transportation for work. Beds were especially needed for many children. No longer will these children be sleeping on floors or in cars after also suffering due to homelessness.
A handicapped man was provided help with a new wheelchair and other necessities. He can now safely and comfortably maneuver through life, thanks to all of you and the Family Foundation donors.
These are just a few of the over 60 people helped due to your generosity to the 2020 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant. There will be many more provided assistance over the next few weeks with the matching funds. Soon we will be able to share with all of you where every penny of your donation was used to provide poverty relief.
We are doing everything we can to help as many people as possible with the donations you have provided. We know this may get worse before it gets better, but we will continue to be there to do what we can in a safe manner for all people involved with The Time is Now to Help. We thank you for your continued support during this difficult time, and pray everyone stays safe and healthy. Thank you and God bless you.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
Please help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken.
