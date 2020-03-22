Virus scare means charitable group must stop home visits

Editor’s note: The Lake Geneva Regional News could not verify the following report of coronavirus cases linked to the Lake Geneva area.

In a week full of stressful news and anxiety over the coronavirus outbreak, we have some good news to share. We have successfully matched the 2020 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant. These matching funds could not have come at a more critical time. With so many people already suffering in poverty, we are very worried how this virus will affect everyone both physically and economically.

Thanks to your donations, we will be able to provide poverty relief to senior citizens, the handicapped, single mothers, children, veterans and working poor families in our communities.

The past few weeks have brought an awareness of our global community, and how we are all affected by what happens worldwide. This was brought to our attention even more when someone we were providing assistance to was found to be positive for the coronavirus. The person who tested positive has a young child who also tested positive and is still being hospitalized.

We ask all of you for prayers for this child and her mother, as this virus has made the child gravely ill, in addition to the economic hardship they are already going through. They would lose everything if not for you.