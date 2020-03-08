Woman loses job, husband and faces eviction

Dear W.C.,
I am hoping you can help my younger sister. Her husband passed away six months ago while she was pregnant with their second child. She nearly lost the baby so she was put on strict bed rest for three months. In that time, she lost her job and now she is being evicted from her apartment. We are both so worried about where she will go because she is just starting to receive some state assistance and has not been approved for housing assistance yet. She does not have any savings for a security deposit and first month’s rent. Her son was born with a seizure disorder and needs many trips to the hospital. It also has made it very difficult for my sister to return to work as he needs around the clock care. I wish I could take them in but I am a single mother and am living in a one-bedroom apartment with my two children. I would be evicted myself if I had anyone else move in with me. I don’t know where my younger sister and my niece and nephew will go after they are evicted next week. The thought of them living in her car in the middle of winter fills me with fear.
Dear Readers,
The thought of a single mother and two young children living in a car any time of year fills me with not only fear but also distress. No one should have to live that way in our country, but as this caring older sister had stated in her letter, in a few short months life can bring many tragic situations that quickly lead to homelessness. The combination of the death of a spouse, job loss due to required bed rest and the birth of a child with special needs had caused this woman to go through many changes in a short period of time.
I called the older sister who had written the letter to us in hope of our charity being able to provide the assistance her younger sister needed to prevent her from becoming another homeless statistic. The woman answered her phone and we spoke about the many challenges her younger sister faced. She agreed to meet me at her younger sister’s apartment when she got off work.
Later that day I arrived at the younger sister’s apartment building and waited for the older sister to arrive. In a few minutes a car pulled up next to mine and I watched as a woman and two teenagers got out of the car. I got out of my car and greeted them all. The woman introduced her children and then herself. We talked for a few minutes before the woman pointed out her younger sister’s car. We walked over to take a look and I noted the poor condition of the car. The woman commented, “My sister’s husband left her in such a bad way. He never saved any money and when he died he was supposed to be at work but was instead out drinking with friends. He had canceled all his insurance and spent the money they had in their savings account. She had been so busy working long hours while pregnant and taking care of their daughter that she had not noticed until it was too late.” The older sister was very angry as she told me these facts she had not put into her letter. We stopped walking and I asked, “So she had been the one earning a living when her husband died?” The woman nodded and answered, “Until she got so sick after his death that she nearly lost her son and was told she had to go on bed rest or she would lose her baby.”
Now I had a clearer picture of the financial situation before the death of her husband. He had not made things easy for his wife and children before his death or after. We continued walking to the younger sister’s apartment and when we arrived she introduced me to a woman who was carrying a small baby. The younger sister looked stressed and I could see the dark circles under her eyes. She had a lot of things to worry about at the moment, but I was hoping we could remove some of the stress and come up with a good solution for her present situation.
The woman showed me her baby and I noted his small size for his age. The women seemed to know what I was thinking and they both explained to me about his disorder that caused not only seizures but also slowed his growth. With medications and a closely followed diet as he got older it could be managed but for now he had to be watched carefully. The younger sister admitted to being exhausted due to his around the clock care but she was realistic in commenting that she knew this was only a temporary situation. What she was more worried about was their pending eviction and where they could go. The two sisters and I sat down to talk while the older children watched the two younger children.
We began with going over the younger sister’s expenses and income. She had applied for the appropriate assistance but was on a waiting list for housing assistance. In my opinion, she did not receive enough food stamps, but with the income she would be receiving beginning that month she could afford a lower rent. I thought for a moment and asked the sisters, “Would you consider possibly moving into a rental together?” They said they had but the older sister’s lease was not up for another two months. They had even gone so far as to find some three bedroom apartments that they could afford together. They showed me the list of apartments they had researched, but the older sister said her landlord would not let her out of her present lease early and the younger sister only had a week to pack and move. I checked the availability and prices on the rentals they had found. After making several phone calls only one of the apartments was still available and since I knew it would be the best option for these two sisters to move in together I told the management company the women would take the apartment. With an eviction on the younger sister’s record it would be nearly impossible to find another rental for her alone. With the apartment in both of their names she would have a better chance at being approved.
The management company requested a double security deposit, which is a common practice for renters with poor credit and rental histories. Both sisters looked at me in shock and stated they could never afford that. When I told them we would pay not only the double security deposit but also the first month’s rent, allowing the younger sister time to get back on her feet and the older sister to move out of her present rental once her lease expired, both women burst into tears. The younger sister reached over and hugged her older sister saying, “Thank you, sis. Thank you for finding me help.” Then the younger sister looked at me and said, “This is what I’ve been dreaming of but would never have been able to do on my own. I thought I was going to become homeless with my babies but you saved us.” I waited for the older sister to say something, but she seemed unable to speak for a few minutes while she continued to cry. Finally, she said, “I did not think you could help us like this. I never would have asked for this much help but thank you. This is the best day we’ve had in a long time.”
We finished going over the younger sister’s budget and the older sister now added her income and expenses as well. With the two sisters living together they could both live much better lives. The older children and older sister would be a big help with the younger sister’s children. Once the youngest child was stable she would again be able to go back to work but for now she could use the support of her loving family around her. We talked quietly so the teenage children would not hear the details of their uncle’s problems before his death. He had lived not only a poor lifestyle and made bad choices but also had been an abusive husband when drunk. Now that he was gone the younger sister was sad over his lose but admitted she too carried anger over the choices he had made that put her in such a bad position financially and the abuse he had shown her. We talked about letting those angry feelings go as they would not help her stress levels or help her to keep a positive attitude going forward. Both sisters agreed together it was time to forgive him and this would be the perfect time to make a fresh start and leave the past behind.
After a quick look around the apartment, most of her belongings were already packed in boxes, I noted the food shortage and that the 3-year-old daughter was sleeping on a crib mattress on the floor. I made notes for this assistance. The younger sister also told me about her struggle to purchase diapers and other toiletries. I made notes to add these to the younger sister’s assistance. The older sister said she and her children would be able to help the younger sister move as soon as possible. The new apartment would not be available for two weeks so I would call the younger sisters present landlord to work out a deal with her overdue rent, in hopes he would allow her to stay longer. At first the landlord was resistant but when I shared the situation with the baby and her inability to work he finally agreed to allow her to stay as long as she paid half the overdue rent. I thanked him for his compassion.
We discussed the younger sister’s car problems and made arrangements to have it repaired. She needed this transportation for her many trips to medical care for the baby and her job in the future. As the younger sister’s son was beginning to fuss and needed care that only his mother could give him we quickly said our goodbyes. The older sister walked me out to my car and when we got to my car she began to cry again. She thanked us profusely for the help we were giving them both. She said, “I did not know how I could help my sister when I struggle each month myself. You saw right away the best way to help us both. Thank you. God Bless you!” I told the older sister about all of you and how you make our assistance possible. She promised to share this with her younger sister and to pray for our charity work.
Three weeks later the younger sister and her children were moved into the new apartment. The 3-year-old child shared a room with her two older cousins. We provided a bunk bed and a twin bed for all three children. The baby shared a room with his mother so she could provide care throughout the night. As soon as her older sister moved in completely she would have the support system she needs. Her car was repaired, allowing the younger sister to safely transport her children. They also were relieved to have enough food and much needed toiletry and personal care items. The two sisters and their four children’s lives were changed thanks to “You”. We together removed their stress and fear of poverty and homelessness. We together made possible what they could never do on their own. We together made it possible for them to support each other through life’s changes.
We are nearly to our goal of $40,000 in matching funds for the 2020 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant. These donations are being used to provide poverty relief to the many poverty stricken people turning to us for assistance. Over the past five years we have worked with the Family Foundation to alleviate poverty in our communities. Several hundred men, women, children, senior citizens, the handicapped and veterans have felt the relief of our caring and sharing assistance thanks to the Family Foundation and all of you. It is a continuing effort that all of us can participate in together. The 2020 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant opportunity is the perfect way for us to continue our goal of helping even more people in 2020. Please consider a donation at this time knowing it will be matched dollar for dollar by the Family Foundation, doubling your donation, allowing us to help remove the pains of poverty for even more people. The lives changed are all due to you.
Health and Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal