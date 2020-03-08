Woman loses job, husband and faces eviction

Now I had a clearer picture of the financial situation before the death of her husband. He had not made things easy for his wife and children before his death or after. We continued walking to the younger sister’s apartment and when we arrived she introduced me to a woman who was carrying a small baby. The younger sister looked stressed and I could see the dark circles under her eyes. She had a lot of things to worry about at the moment, but I was hoping we could remove some of the stress and come up with a good solution for her present situation.

The woman showed me her baby and I noted his small size for his age. The women seemed to know what I was thinking and they both explained to me about his disorder that caused not only seizures but also slowed his growth. With medications and a closely followed diet as he got older it could be managed but for now he had to be watched carefully. The younger sister admitted to being exhausted due to his around the clock care but she was realistic in commenting that she knew this was only a temporary situation. What she was more worried about was their pending eviction and where they could go. The two sisters and I sat down to talk while the older children watched the two younger children.

We began with going over the younger sister’s expenses and income. She had applied for the appropriate assistance but was on a waiting list for housing assistance. In my opinion, she did not receive enough food stamps, but with the income she would be receiving beginning that month she could afford a lower rent. I thought for a moment and asked the sisters, “Would you consider possibly moving into a rental together?” They said they had but the older sister’s lease was not up for another two months. They had even gone so far as to find some three bedroom apartments that they could afford together. They showed me the list of apartments they had researched, but the older sister said her landlord would not let her out of her present lease early and the younger sister only had a week to pack and move. I checked the availability and prices on the rentals they had found. After making several phone calls only one of the apartments was still available and since I knew it would be the best option for these two sisters to move in together I told the management company the women would take the apartment. With an eviction on the younger sister’s record it would be nearly impossible to find another rental for her alone. With the apartment in both of their names she would have a better chance at being approved.