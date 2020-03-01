Woman struggles to take care of disabled adult son

I am a single woman in my 50s. I have a grown son with multiple disabilities who lives in a group home. He lived with me until he became a teenager and I could no longer handle his sometimes violent outbursts. He is doing much better in the group home. When my son was growing up I tried to work several times but was never able to find reliable care for him. This is what made me realize I needed to work from home to supplement our meager income. It helped me to put better food on the table and pay our bills over the years. My son’s father disappeared when he was an infant once he realized what a lifetime responsibility this would be. I spend my days off at the home with my son. Two months ago I had to undergo an outpatient procedure that had me off work for a week. Right after that I came down with the flu and then pneumonia, causing me to be unable to work for a few more weeks. I had no income for four weeks which made me fall behind in all my bills. I have not been able to pay my rent or utilities. I couldn’t even buy food for a few weeks and went to the food pantry. Everything is falling further and further behind as late fees are added to my outstanding bills. I do not have any savings because everything over my living expenses goes directly to the care of my son. This is a very scary position I find myself in and without any family or friends to turn to I am forced to ask The Time is Now to Help for assistance.