Woman struggles to take care of disabled adult son

I am a single woman in my 50s. I have a grown son with multiple disabilities who lives in a group home. He lived with me until he became a teenager and I could no longer handle his sometimes violent outbursts. He is doing much better in the group home. When my son was growing up I tried to work several times but was never able to find reliable care for him. This is what made me realize I needed to work from home to supplement our meager income. It helped me to put better food on the table and pay our bills over the years. My son’s father disappeared when he was an infant once he realized what a lifetime responsibility this would be. I spend my days off at the home with my son. Two months ago I had to undergo an outpatient procedure that had me off work for a week. Right after that I came down with the flu and then pneumonia, causing me to be unable to work for a few more weeks. I had no income for four weeks which made me fall behind in all my bills. I have not been able to pay my rent or utilities. I couldn’t even buy food for a few weeks and went to the food pantry. Everything is falling further and further behind as late fees are added to my outstanding bills. I do not have any savings because everything over my living expenses goes directly to the care of my son. This is a very scary position I find myself in and without any family or friends to turn to I am forced to ask The Time is Now to Help for assistance.
There are many parents of adult children with disabilities that find themselves in the same position as this woman. Some are paid caregivers and others struggle to keep their adult children in group homes or facilities where they receive professional care. I have many who write letters due to the financial strains their care can put on these families, senior citizens and single parents. After we did a thorough investigation into this situation I contacted the woman to set up a time to visit. The woman seemed very relieved when I told her I would be coming over with a volunteer. She still worked from home so she told me we could come by anytime over the next few days.
One of our trusted volunteers was available to accompany me on this home visit so we set up a time to meet at the woman’s apartment later in the day. We met in the parking lot of the apartment complex and walked together to the door. When we rang the house phone it was immediately answered by the woman. She said, “I was so surprised to hear my house phone ring. I don’t think anyone has ever called it before.” That was a sad comment that spoke volumes about the woman’s solitary lonely life.
After being let into the building we met the woman in the lobby. She walked with us to her apartment as we introduced ourselves. I asked the woman if she would be open to discussing her financial situation in front of the volunteer and she stated she would. I reassured her that our volunteers are screened and expected to keep all situations confidential. Once she heard the volunteer also was a parent of a disabled adult child she was very comfortable with the volunteer being present.
We entered the apartment and found it to be small and tidy. The woman lived very frugally from what we observed. In the living room there was a desk and file cabinets set up with a computer that the woman used for her home business. The only other rooms were the tiny kitchen and one bedroom. She had a small table with three chairs that we all sat down at to talk. The two women shared their experiences as mothers of adult disabled children. The women held hands for a moment and I hoped I was observing a friendship forming.
When they were done talking together I asked the woman about her present situation. She shared with me the details of her home business that normally provided enough income for her to support herself and pay for the occasional extra care her sons Medicaid did not cover. She showed me the medical bills from her surgery and then the flu. She had been to the emergency room twice due to her illness and these medical bills with high co-pays were added to her already over stretched budget. She showed me the overdue notices with late fees that were making her fall further behind. She then showed me her eviction notice that she had just received. I looked over her budget and saw where every penny was spent. She did not spend hardly anything on herself other than a small amount for food. Her rent was reasonable and she did not want to move as she was close to her son’s group home. I asked about her food insecurity and she told me what she had gotten from the food pantry when she was so desperate for food. It had helped her get through the very difficult time when she had been so hungry. Now she needed help beyond just food.
The woman said she knew I sometimes looked around apartments and told me I was welcome to do that. I got up and looked at the pictures of her son she had hanging on the walls. He was young in some of them and then I noticed the changes as he became older. He was in a wheelchair and also had other disabilities. She told me about his birth and the shock she had felt when she learned her son would be born with so many challenges. The woman told me how much she loves him and how hard it had been to give up as his caregiver. She told me about the constant pain she had been in from lifting and the physical care she had not minded until he became combative. She cried as she shared the pain of trying to find a place that would take him even though she wanted to continue caring for him. Then she told me about the difference in him since he was in the group home and had made some friends. She said, “He is happy again, most of the time, and he likes the routine they provide.”
After I looked around the kitchen and made notes about her need for food and toiletries we sat back down at the table to review the rest of the assistance she may need.
We went over her budget line by line. We would be providing assistance with the woman’s rent and utilities, paying the overdue amounts and an extra month payment for both to provide the woman with a much needed buffer against poverty. The woman would then be able to make payments on her remaining medical bills. We also would provide gift cards for her to purchase food, toiletries and household necessities. She was in need of all these items as well as some clothing and shoes for her son. When I told the woman about all of this assistance she burst into tears. She said, “I am so grateful we have The Time Is Now to Help in our area. What would I have done without you?” As I had witnessed in the past, without our help this woman would probably have become homeless and endured more moments of hunger, fear and stress. Thanks to all of you she did not have to endure these pains of poverty. We together helped her to get back on her feet and to continue to work and be a mother to her adult son with disabilities.
While I took a moment to call her landlord to hopefully get him to halt the eviction process and let him know we would be paying her overdue rent, the woman and our volunteer were able to talk some more together and share phone numbers. They made plans to talk again in the future and the volunteer shared some more resources for disabled adults with the woman that she had not been aware of.
It was time for us to go but I wanted to ask the woman about her transportation needs. She stated she did use her car for work and to get to the group home. She put on her coat and walked out to the parking lot with us. She showed me her car. It was older but seemed in good shape. I could see it desperately needed tires and the woman stated it had not been in for service in a very long time. I made arrangements to have the car serviced and new tires installed that week. We all said goodbye and I watched as the two women shared a hug. The woman then turned to me and asked, “Do you mind if I hug you? You have done so much for me and I am so grateful.” I too reached over and hugged the woman as she shed tears of relief and gratitude. Gratitude for all we have done together to ease the pains of poverty in this woman’s life.
