Would you fall on a hand grenade for you child?

It has been estimated that three out of every 10 children born today will grow up in a household with both parents.
This recognizes that the majority of children will grow up in one parent households, with stepparents or other caretakers. The statistic isn’t meant to make a rallying cry about the demise of the nuclear family that was the “traditional” family until the mid-1970’s, but to state the reality that the role(s) of parenting are changing substantially.
As a counselor, I have had the fortunate opportunity to work with some parents that have dealt with separation and co-parenting well, but also with many that haven’t done so well.
Co-parenting requires a special set of abilities in order to give the child(ren) the best opportunities at a successful life and successful relationship for themselves in the future. There is significant research about the pro’s and con’s of staying married for your children, which go beyond the scope of this article. The reality is that when parents separate or the child lives in different households, the parents relationship with each other likely plays the most significant factor in the future emotional health of the child(ren).
Emotional regulation is difficult when there is conflict. Parents (as well as other “good meaning and supportive” adults around the parent) in conflict are no different. The challenge with co-parenting is that it is imperative not to bring the children into their conflict with each other. In conflict, people will have a tendency to try and pull people on their side, to make the other person the enemy, to try and hurt them in there self-righteousness indignation that often comes from their own pain. The issue arises when children are brought into the mix and the parents attempt to get the children to align with them against the other parent. Out of pain, parents may share details that make the other parent look bad, insult the other parent, state the other parent doesn’t love them or, sometimes in extreme situation state the other parent is even dangerous. In essence, a brainwashing of sorts start to happen as the child is pulled into their conflict.
I once had a 5-year-old girl in my office crying that “mom ruined the family.” This is usually a sign of trouble because a separation doesn’t ruin a family, it changes it. And, the focus was only on the mom. I asked what happened as the girl was shaking and sobbing harder. “My mom had an affair” she stated in-between gasps for air as she shared her fear. I emphasized and asked her what an affair was, she cried some more and stated she didn’t even know. I have hundreds of stories like this where one parent, in their own pain, tries to get the child to align with them as the good parent and against the other parent as the enemy. This is where the true damage of co-parenting occurs. Each insult or dig to the other parent is an insult and dig to the child, it challenges their reality, hurts their self-identity and reflects damaging example setting around emotions.
The single largest factor in how a child’s mental health will fare due to co-parenting is a result of their parent’s ability to emotionally regulate. Around the child it is imperative that they be allowed to be children and kept out of the parent’s conflict.
Remaining emotionally polite to each other around the child, demonstrating respect for the other (even if you hate the ex-partner) and not involving the young ones in the conflict is the best protective factors you can have for your child(ren).
This also means holding your support system to the same standards. Friends and family will likely want to align with you and may try and involve the child(ren) or talk about your co-parent when the children are around. Watching your social media and be mindful of not posting or re-posting anything that could be damaging is critical parenting technique. This is important as your children, their friends and their friend’s family will see it, thus involving them in the conflict. I have worked with lots of hurting parents that took to social media to try and demonize the other parent which will, sometimes quickly and sometimes over a period of months, get back to and impact the child.
Heck, falling on the hand grenade is easy compared to co-parenting a child with a partner that has filled you with anger and fear. But as every parent knows, healthy parenting is the hardest thing many of us will ever do.
Daniel Bishop is a licensed psychologist and clinical mental counselor who practices in Lake Geneva.