Would you fall on a hand grenade for you child?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

I once had a 5-year-old girl in my office crying that “mom ruined the family.” This is usually a sign of trouble because a separation doesn’t ruin a family, it changes it. And, the focus was only on the mom. I asked what happened as the girl was shaking and sobbing harder. “My mom had an affair” she stated in-between gasps for air as she shared her fear. I emphasized and asked her what an affair was, she cried some more and stated she didn’t even know. I have hundreds of stories like this where one parent, in their own pain, tries to get the child to align with them as the good parent and against the other parent as the enemy. This is where the true damage of co-parenting occurs. Each insult or dig to the other parent is an insult and dig to the child, it challenges their reality, hurts their self-identity and reflects damaging example setting around emotions.

The single largest factor in how a child’s mental health will fare due to co-parenting is a result of their parent’s ability to emotionally regulate. Around the child it is imperative that they be allowed to be children and kept out of the parent’s conflict.

Remaining emotionally polite to each other around the child, demonstrating respect for the other (even if you hate the ex-partner) and not involving the young ones in the conflict is the best protective factors you can have for your child(ren).