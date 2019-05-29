The closing of Yerkes Observatory last year was a gut punch. And it still hurts.
The onetime scientific research and education center stands silent and dormant eight months later on the Williams Bay lakefront, with no clear indication from its owners what is going to happen next.
We share the disappointment and bewilderment of those who feel a deep sense of affection for Yerkes as both a community resource and an iconic symbol.
We also applaud the efforts of dedicated activists who are out there working to salvage some of the Yerkes magic — and to keep it going.
The latest of these efforts involves moving the popular Yerkes star-gazing parties across the lake. Starting on May 30, the star-gazers will set up their telescopes and create their own makeshift observatory at the Riviera tourism center on the Lake Geneva lakefront.
Other parties are planned for June 27, July 25 and Aug. 29 — all open to the public.
There are many reasons to cheer this new development in the Yerkes saga.
First, it is heartening that the spirit of Yerkes Observatory lives on. The observatory opened more than 120 years ago for the purpose of unlocking the mysteries of the cosmos. At a time when science remains critically important throughout the world, it is encouraging that people still yearn to explore the stars.
Secondly, it took some doing to bring the Yerkes star-gazing parties to Lake Geneva. Local tourism promoters, Yerkes enthusiasts and city officials all worked to put together this nifty new partnership at the city-owned Riviera. Good job, all around.
Finally, this comes at a time when Lake Geneva city officials are wrestling with the future of the Riviera, which is a historic site in its own right, and is about to undergo a potentially dramatic restoration. Transferring a small part of Yerkes to the Riviera means more than just moving something worthwhile from one iconic property to another. It signals the vast potential that the Riviera holds for serving people throughout the region in a variety of ways.
We hope city leaders recognize and explore the Riviera’s whole universe of possibilities before deciding on a future strategy for that special place.
These star-gazing parties also serve as a reminder that the community surrounding Geneva Lake is bigger than any one landmark building. True, Yerkes was a cornerstone of the Lake Geneva region, but it was not the only cornerstone. Nor is the Riviera.
The foundation of our community is the people and their willingness to work hard at making this the best place possible.
To the star-gazers, we say: Welcome to Lake Geneva. And thank you for reminding us what can happen when we work together and think big.