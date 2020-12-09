Geneva Lake Museum’s 2020 Parade of Trees features 28 decorated holiday trees, and the public can vote for which one they think should win a People’s Choice Award.
Trees are on display during normal museum hours, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays through Sundays.
Located at 255 Mill St., the museum is not charging admission to children under 18 and active military members, but it is $8 for college students and seniors over 62, and $9 for adults.
Guests can bring a donation to the Walworth County Food Pantry and Diaper Bank or Lakeland Animal Shelter and receive $1 off admission up through Dec. 22.
