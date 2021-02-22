"Perfect Storm" of Events Leaves Family In Need

We talked about the many people who have no one in life to help them. Even with everything this woman has gone through she said, “I know I am blessed to have help from my kids.” I was happy to listen as she listed her blessings, even while facing eviction, financial difficulties, humbling experiences, and challenging health problems. She reminded me we all have something we can feel blessed about.

The woman told me how her last surgery had finally corrected the problems from the first surgery. This time the surgery went as planned as she was home within a few days and able to recover safely at home. She told me how every day she was getting stronger and hopeful she would have enough energy to go back to her cleaning job soon.

We shared a moment thanking God for the blessing of her return to health. If you have ever been through a difficult time with your health you know the feeling of rejoicing and gratitude you have when the gift of health is returned to you. We talked about her last visit with her surgeon where he had asked her to wait another three weeks to return to work. The woman was already planning to slowly build up her schedule and only do small jobs for the first month. This slow return to income along with her youngest son finding his first job would allow them to be able to pay their own expenses going forward.