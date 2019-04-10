A mother’s dispute with a hospital regarding her twin infant children ended at a Lake Geneva gas station when the hospital contacted police about the babies.
Police responded to the Mobil gas station, 350 N. Edwards Boulevard, at about 8:30 p.m. March 25 on a report of a group engaged in a disturbance or fight.
The group included family members from Lake County, Illinois. Inside the family’s vehicle, police found two 8-month-old twin boys.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Department reported that a hospital in Grayslake, Illinois, earlier that day had contacted police, because doctors had tried to admit the twin boys for medical care, but the mother refused and left the hospital without a doctor’s consent.
At the gas station, Lake Geneva firefighters transported both babies to a local hospital, where both were reported to be in good condition not needing medical care, police said.
Chris Covelli, spokesman for the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, said the incident was a dispute between the Grayslake hospital and the mother, and that no criminal charges would be filed.
Lake Geneva police report that the family was released without incident.