The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
- Gregory P. Bliznick, 48, McHenry, Illinois, has been charged with failure to report to jail in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Michael Robert Cadd, 21, Milton, has been charged with driving or operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent in Darien. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Andrew Allen Dufek, 21, Whitewater, has been charged with burglary and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. If convicted, he faces up to 18 years and six months in prison and $35,000 in fines.
- Richard B. Gillett, 35, Elkhorn, has been charged with burglary and attempted theft involving a business in the town of Darien. If convicted, he faces up to 17 years and six months in prison and $37,500 in fines.
- Jamie L. Heminover, 40, Elkhorn, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly violating terms of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Rigoberto Moreno, 20, Sharon, has been charged with two counts of bail jumping for allegedly having contact with a person in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
- Danielle R. Palms, 30, Delavan, has been charged with possession of THC and possession of a controlled substance. If convicted, she faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.
- Thomas P. Parker, 49, Appleton, has been charged with operating while intoxicated-fourth offense, following a traffic stop in Williams Bay. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Matthew S. Pierson, 18, Elkhorn, has been charged with three counts of manufacture/delivery of cocaine, following an undercover police investigation. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.
- Andy H. Rodriguez, 38, Delavan, has been charged with reckless homicide, manufacture/delivery of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia involving a heroin overdose death. If convicted, he faces up to 72 years and seven months in prison and $25,500 in fines.
- Stephanie Leiann Schober, 31, Janesville, has been charged with retail theft and bail jumping at a Walmart store in Delavan. If convicted, she faces up to nine years and six months in prison and $20,000 in fines.