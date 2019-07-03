The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
- Vanessa Marie Alia, 31, Kenosha, has been charged with identity theft for allegedly misusing another person’s credit card in Lake Geneva. If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Aurelius L. Canada, 22, Chicago, has been charged with improper possession of a credit card scanning device and possession of THC in the town of Lyons. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison and $11,000 in fines.
- Francisco J. Carballo, 36, Delavan, has been charged with possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia in a vehicle in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.
- Jacob A. Flores, 25, Elgin, Illinois, has been charged with two counts of injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle in the town of Bloomfield. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
- Melissa S. Hall, 35, East Troy, has been charged with three counts of burglary, two counts of bail jumping, misdemeanor theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, she faces up to 50 years and four months in prison and $105,500 in fines.
- Curtis L. Howard, 41, Milton, has been charged with possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.
- Dustin J. Jensen, 42, Orfordville, has been charged with use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and trafficking of a child in an undercover police investigation in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to 80 years in prison and $200,000 in fines.
- Larael L. Littleton, 27, Whitewater, has been charged with improper possession of a credit card scanning device, possession of THC and obstructing police in the town of Lyons. If convicted, he faces up to four years and nine months in prison and $21,000 in fines.
- Tyjuan D. Reese, 24, Chicago, has been charged with improper possession of a credit card scanning device and possession of THC in the town of Lyons. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison and $11,000 in fines.
- Aaron M. Shanklin, 23, Stoughton, has been charged with three counts of delivery of THC, following an undercover police investigation in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years and six months in prison and $30,000 in fines.
- Ronnie L. Sistrunk, 23, Whitewater, has been charged with bail jumping and obstructing police in the town of Lyons. If convicted, he faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $20,000 in fines.
- Matthew Stovich, 34, Lake Geneva, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver THC on East Street in Lake Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
- Anthony R. Thomas, 20, Milwaukee, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude a police officer, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, following a traffic stop in the town of Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to four years and one month in prison and $11,500 in fines.
- Phillip Thomas, 59, Milwaukee, has been charged with possession of cocaine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, following a traffic stop in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to seven years and one month in prison and $20,500 in fines.
- Joshua G. Tracy, 35, Delavan, has been charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping. If convicted, he faces up to four years and four months in prison and $20,500 in fines.
- Kevin Dionta Vance, 23, Delavan, has been charged with uttering a forgery, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting an officer, possession of cocaine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to nine years and one month in prison and $36,500 in fines.
- David L. Wells, 28, Sharon, has been charged with possession of a short-barreled shotgun or rifle, discharge of a firearm within 100 yards of a building and disorderly conduct in the town of Richmond. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison and $21,000 in fines.