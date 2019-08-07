The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
Derek C. Badger, 27, town of Bloomfield, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly failing to appear in court in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
James J. Bransley, 60, Kenosha, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer during a traffic stop in the town of Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Brayan Anduaga Colin, 18, Delavan, has been charged with two counts of manufacture of LSD and manufacture/delivery of THC, following an undercover police investigation. If convicted, he faces up to 23 years and six months and $60,000 in fines.
Steven S. Copeland, 34, Janesville, has been charged with bail jumping and misdemeanor retail theft at a Walmart store in Lake Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Tannya S. Coukart, 38, Lake Geneva, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly failing to appear in court in Elkhorn. If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Colby R. Fritz, 18, Burlington, has been charged with threat to a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct in an incident allegedly involving a toy gun in the town of Lyons. If convicted, he faces up to six years and three months in prison and $11,000 in fines.
Joseph C. Hubeny, 43, Chicago, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer during a traffic stop in the town of Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Donnie L. Nolin, 49, Elkhorn, has been charged with operating while intoxicated-seventh offense and operating while revoked, following a traffic stop in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to 13 years and six months in prison and $27,500 in fines.
Teiara Ellan Oakes, 25, Janesville, has been charged with failure to report to jail in Elkhorn. If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Nooruddin Sirajuddin, 24, Milwaukee, has been charged with possession fo THC and possession of drug paraphernalia in the town of Darien. If convicted, he faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.
Ramiro E. Soto, 22, Palmyra, has been charged with bail jumping, escape and two counts of obstructing an officer in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to 13 years and six months in prison and $40,000 in fines.
Tyler G. Stack, 27, Elkhorn, has been charged with bail jumping and disorderly conduct in the town of Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to six years and three months in prison and $11,000 in fines.