The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
Cory Joe Beaster, 39, Whitewater, has been charged with two counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and two counts of theft-movable property. If convicted, he faces up to 19 years in prison and $40,000 in fines.
Jeron R. Bell, 25, Waterford, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, following a traffic stop in the town of Spring Prairie. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
Ryan Joseph Bellovary, 30, East Troy, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, identity theft and misdemeanor theft. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years and nine months in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Christopher Allen Carroll, 40, Delavan, has been charged with two counts of sex offender-fail to provide information. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Jake E. Esch, 32, town of Delavan, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver schedule IV drugs and possession with intent to deliver a prescription drug in the town of Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Kody W. Finfrock, 20, Janesville, has been charged with sexual assault of a child, child enticement and attempted sexual assault of a child, allegedly involving a 15-year-old girl at a residence in Spring Prairie in 2017. If convicted, he faces up to 85 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.
Stacey N. Kwicinski, 29, Lake Geneva, has been charged with neglecting a child involving a 13-month-old baby in the town of Geneva. If convicted, she faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Christopher R. Matyas, 38, Machesney Park, Illinois, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly failing to appear in court in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Melissa J. Moran, 37, East Troy, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. If convicted, she faces 13 years and one month in prison and $30,500 in fines.
Sherry L. Morgan, 55, Fort Atkinson, has been charged with delivery of narcotics following an undercover police investigation in Whitewater. If convicted, she faces up to 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Jake D. Murphy, 28, Lake Geneva, has been charged with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct in an alleged domestic violence incident. If convicted, he faces up to seven years and three months in prison and $31,000 in fines.
Nicholas S. Vees, 30, Elkhorn, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Codey A. Williamson, 37, Milwaukee, has been charged with concealing a stolen firearm, possession of THC and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, following a traffic stop in the town of Lafayette. If convicted, he faces up to 11 years in prison and $40,000 in fines.