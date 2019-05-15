The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
- James P. Atkinson, 38, Milwaukee, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs, following a traffic stop in East Troy. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Ronald A. Bloom, 40, Lake Geneva, has been charged with bail jumping, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct for an alleged domestic violence incident. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison and $21,000 in fines.
- Tom C. Dowdy, 33, Elkhorn, has been charged with burglary, criminal damage to property and misdemeanor theft at a residence in the town of Lafayette. If convicted, he faces up to 14 years in prison and $45,000 in fines.
- Tony Flores, 30, Kenosha, has been charged with operating while intoxicated-sixth offense, operating while revoked-second offense, and violating a ignition interlock court order in the town of Lyons. If convicted, he faces up to 11 years and six months in prison and $28,100 in fines.
- Sally A. Heckert, 43, Whitewater, has been charged with theft-business setting for allegedly stealing more than $10,000 from her employer. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
- Dylan S. Kaulaity, 18, Elkhorn, has been charged with manufacture/delivery of LSD, possession of THC, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to 21 years and seven months in prison and $52,000 in fines.
- Joshua A. Khan, 41, Delavan, has been charged with bail jumping and felony retail theft. If convicted, he faces up to nine years and six months in prison and $20,000 in fines.
- Connor A. Killion, 20, Milwaukee, has been charged with delivery of designer drugs and manufacture/delivery of schedule IV drugs, following an undercover police investigation in East Troy. If convicted, he faces up to 18 years and six months in prison and $35,000 in fines.
- Karly L. Badame Krkljus, 26, Lake Geneva, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly driving a motor vehicle in the town of Geneva in violation of a court order. If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Matthew J. Laflamme, 38, Lake Geneva, has been charged with driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Justus W. Lock, 18, Janesville, has been charged with five counts of manufacture/delivery of cocaine and one count of manufacture/delivery of THC, following an undercover police investigation in Delavan and Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to 63 years and six months in prison and $135,000 in fines.
- Brandon Longoria, 23, Whitewater, has been charged with physical abuse of a child involving a 4-year-old boy. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Alfredo J. Martinez, 47, Burlington, has been charged with substantial battery and disorderly conduct at a residence in Spring Prairie. If convicted, he faces up to three years and nine months in prison and $11,000 in fines.
- Jamie L. Mazzi, 37, Whitewater, has been charged with three counts of manufacture/delivery of cocaine. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison and $75,000 in fines.
- Spencer M. Melton, 19, McHenry, Illinois, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, following a traffic stop in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.
- Daniel J. Nunn, 22, Whitewater, has been charged with possession of cocaine and resisting an officer. If convicted, he faces up to four years and three months in prison and $20,000 in fines.
- Sean M. Osborne, 19, Whitewater, has been charged with bail jumping, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to six years and 10 months in prison and $10,500 in fines.
- Sherron A. Payne, 25, Midlothian, Illinois, has been charged with uttering a forgery and misdemeanor theft in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $20,000 in fines.
- George N. Raczynski, 27, town of Bloomfield, has been charged with retail theft from a Shopko in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Dontay Ladell Rocquemore, 24, Muskego, has been charged with bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping for allegedly failing to appear in court in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $20,000 in fines.
- Domingo J. Rodriguez, 18, Delavan, has been charged with escape after allegedly failing to return to work-release jail. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Dylan C. Schultz, 20, Muskego, has been charged with three counts of manufacture/delivery of LSD, following an undercover police investigation in East Troy. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison and $75,000 in fines.
- Lena L. Twist, 45, Lake Geneva, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of THC in the town of Geneva. If convicted, she faces up to four years in prison and $11,000 in fines.
- Jaxom H. Proulx Victor, 23, Williams Bay, has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to seven years and one month in prison and $20,500 in fines.