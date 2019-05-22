The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
- Eric M. Algiers, 29, Pleasant Prairie, has been charged with possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, following a traffic stop in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.
- Omar B. Castro Barrera, 20, Harvard, Illinois, has been charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery of cocaine in an undercover police investigation in Walworth. If convicted, he faces up to 27 years and six months in prison and $75,000 in fines.
- Cavanaugh J. Bliss, 21, Delavan, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, following a traffic stop in Lake Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.
- Robert A. Davis, 25, Round Lake Beach, Illinois, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly committing a crime in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Brandon A. Fetzer, 27, Rubicon, has been charged with possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.
- Melissa S. Frederick, 33, Genoa City, has been charged with five counts of bail jumping for allegedly having contact with a person in violation of a court order. If convicted, she faces up to 30 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
- Peyton G. Harmel, 22, Elkhorn, has been charged with stragulation/suffocation, misdemeanor battery, negligent handling of a weapon and disorderly conduct. If convicted, he faces up to seven years and nine months in prison and $31,000 in fines.
- Dillon L. Leonard, 17, Elkhorn, has been charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison and $21,000 in fines.
- Charles M.Newman, 51, Delavan, has been charged with strangulation/suffocation, two counts of misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct in an alleged domestic violence incident. If convicted, he faces up to seven years and nine months in prison and $31,000 in fines.
- Dominic M. Roth, 21, Delavan, has been charged with escape, two counts of failure to update sex offender notification, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and misdemeanor theft. If convicted, he faces up to 24 years and nine months in prison and $50,000 in fines.
- Samuel W. Slattery, 36, Elkhorn, has been charged with operating while intoxicated-fifth offense, operating while revoked and violating an ignition interlock court order. If convicted, he faces up to 11 years and six months in prison and $28,100 in fines.
- Tyler G. Stack, 27, Elkhorn, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly consuming alcoholic beverages in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Glenn J. Tolon, 27, Delavan, has been charged with three counts of manufacure/delivery of cocaine and manufacture/delivery of THC in an undercover police investigation in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to 33 years and six months in prison and $85,000 in fines.
- Demario T. Wilson, 32, Fort Atkinson, has been charged with identity theft and obstructing an officer in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $20,000 in fines.