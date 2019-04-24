The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
- Norma J. Cortez-Nicolas, 21, Delavan, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, she faces up to seven years and one month in prison and $20,500 in fines.
- Kado J. Gibson-Lillge, 20, Whitewater, has been charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery of LSD and delivery of designer drugs. If convicted, he faces up to 32 years and six months in prison and $75,000 in fines.
- Joshua A. Khan, 41, Delavan, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly failing to appear in court. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Christopher D. Maciosek, 33, East Troy, has been charged with operating while intoxicated-fifth offense, following a traffic stop in East Troy. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
- Bradley M. Mainock, 20, Edgerton, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver THC and possession of drug paraphernalia in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to six years and one month in prison and $10,500 in fines.
- Brycen J. McHale, 33, Pueblo, Colorado, has been charged with possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, following a traffic stop in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.
- Justin S. Moronez, 36, Elkhorn, has been charged with burglary, misdemeanor theft and obstructing an officer in an alleged town of Richmond break-in. If convicted, he faces up to 14 years in prison and $45,000 in fines.
- Debra J. Tepp, 51, Madison, has been charged with operating while intoxicated-fourth offense, following a traffic stop in Delavan. If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.