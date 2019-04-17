The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
- Phillip R. Alvidrez, 37, Burlington, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly consuming alcohol in the town of Geneva in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Michael P. Barbosa, 42, Whitewater has been charged with possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to three years and four months in prison and $10,500 in fines.
- Clifton M. Beth, 36, Genoa City, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer during an alleged high-speed traffic chase in the town of Bloomfield.If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Jose A. DeJesus, 25, Elkhorn, has been charged with manufacture/delivery of THC and manufacture/delivery of LSD. If convicted, he faces up to 13 years and six months in prison and $35,000 in fines.
- Jason J. Faust, 46, Lake Geneva, has been charged with bail jumping, attempted misdemeanor theft and disorderly conduct for allegedly grabbing a woman’s purse in a bar in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to six years and seven months in prison and $16,000 in fines.
- Aerian G. Ouska-Tomczewski, 24, Delavan, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly failing to appear in court. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Yovani M. Ramirez, 22, Whitewater, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place and bail jumping. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years and six months in prison and $30,000 in fines.
- Marcus Sevilla, 48, Mukwonago, has been charged with aggravated battery, first-degree reckless injury and disorderly conduct in an alleged domestic violence incident in East Troy. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years and three months in prison and $151,000 in fines.
- Thomas A. Trentadue, 21, Racine, has been charged with three counts of manufacture/delivery of THC, following an undercover police investigation in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years and six months in prison and $30,000 in fines.