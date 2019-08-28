The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
Keysha N. Allen, 39, Franklin, has been charged with theft of a rental car in Delavan. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
Tremaine L. Bell, 37, Walworth, has been charged with a sex offender registry violation and two counts of obstructing police.
If convicted, he faces up to seven years and six months in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Jacob M. Buehler, 20, Wind Lake, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC and two counts of possession of an illegally obtained prescription in Whitewater.
If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and $17,000 in fines.
Rebecca Esparza, 38, Genoa City, has been charged with two counts of bail jumping for allegedly possessing drugs and having contact with a person in violation of court orders. If convicted, she faces up to 12 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Amir J. Kaviani Far, 24, Beloit, has been charged with bail jumping and possession of a controlled substance, following a traffic stop in the town of Darien. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison and $15,000 in fines.
Joseph Benjamin Frank Jr., 28, Janesville, has been charged with operating while intoxicated-fifth offense, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating with a prohibited alcohol content-fifth offense and operating while revoked, following a traffic stop in the town of Lafayette. If convicted, he faces up to 21 years and nine months in prison and $62,500 in fines.
Williams Fuchs, 33, Genoa City, has been charged with bail jumping and disorderly conduct in an alleged domestic violence incident.
If convicted, he faces up to six years and three months in prison and $11,000 in fines.
Derek S. Gabriel, 31, Walworth, has been charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to 17 years and one month in prison and $45,500 in fines.
Zachery J. Horsfall, 20, Lake Geneva, has been charged with possession of THC. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Donald E. Irving Sr., 68, Milwaukee, has been charged with operating while intoxicated-fourth offense, following a traffic stop in East Troy. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Hollie M. Oxtoby, 33, Genoa City, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly committing a new offense in violation of a court order.
If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Joshua G. Tracy, 36, Delavan, has been charged with three counts of bail jumping.
If convicted, he faces up to 18 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.