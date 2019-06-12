The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
- Kevin L. Abernathy, 21, Whitewater, has been charged with four counts of delivery of THC, possession with intent to deliver THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to 21 years and seven months in prison and $61,000 in fines.
- Nathaniel L. Bailey, 35, town of Bloomfield, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of waste from methamphetamine manufacturing, possession of materials for manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia at an apartment in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to 37 years and one month in prison and $70,500 in fines.
- Vernon M. Benson Jr., 26, Beloit, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly failing to appear in court in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Michael C. Bigelow, 31, Williams, California, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly failing to appear in court in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Shawn M. Faust, 57, Lake Geneva, has been charged with disorderly conduct and bail jumping in an alleged disturbance in the town of Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to six years and three months in prison and $11,000 in fines.
- Thomas C. George, 20, Ashland, has been charged with three counts of delivery of a counterfeit drug, following an undercover police investigation in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to 18 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
- Jamie L. Heminover, 40, Elkhorn, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly violating a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Karly L. Badame Krkljus, 25, Lake Geneva, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and bail jumping. If convicted, she faces up to six years and one month in prison and $10,500 in fines.
- Elijah L. Lminggio, 35, Darien, has been charged with manufacturing of methamphetamine, possession of materials for manufacturing methamphetamine and two counts of bail jumping at an apartment in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to 33 years in prison and $80,000 in fines.
- Christopher Mark Messner, 34, East Troy, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly consuming an alcoholic beverage in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Silverio A. Moreno, 35, Walworth, has been charged with repeated sexual assault of a child and causing a child to view/listen to sexual activity. If convicted, he faces up to 72 years and six months in prison and a $25,000 fine.
- Janet A. Smith, 61, Delavan, has been charged with manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of waste from methamphetamine manufacturing, possession of materials for manufacturing methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, mistreatment of animals and possession of drug paraphernalia at an apartment in Delavan. If convicted, she faces up to 28 years and 10 months in prison and $65,500 in fines.
- Thomas A. Trentadue, 21, Racine, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly contacting a person in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Steven E. Vogel, 35, Elkhorn, has been charged with disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery in an alleged repeat domestic violence incident. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and $11,000 in fines.