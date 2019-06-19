The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
- Curtis Atwater, 54, Milwaukee, has been charged with driving or operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Raymond E. Casey, 36, Silver Lake, has been charged with possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, following a traffic stop in the town of Lyons. If convicted, he faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.
- Joseph Darrell Farmer, 24, Lake Geneva, has been charged with strangulation/suffocation and driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. If convicted, he faces up to nine years and six months in prison and $20,000 in fines.
- Lori Lee Thomas, 60, Whitewater, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly failing to appear in court in Elkhorn. If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- William L. Whitehead, 46, Lancaster, Ohio, has been charged with driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent in the town of Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Cody T. Zadoka, 28, Janesville, has been charged with attempted burglary involviing a tavern in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to six years and three months in prison and a $12,500 fine.