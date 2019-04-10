The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
- Kevin T. Akey, 59, Whitewater, has been charged with identity theft and uttering a forgery for allegedly misusing a check made out to another person. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
- Victor M. Armas Calvillo, 41, Janesville, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly failing to appear in court in Walworth County. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Kado J. Gibson-Lillge, 20, Whitewater, has been charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery of LSD in an undercover police investigation. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
- Randall S. Kleich, 20, town of Delavan, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver THC, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to four years and seven months in prison and $15,500 in fines.
- Dennis Wayne Kotke, 65, Cudahy, has been charged with operating while intoxicated-fourth offense in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Greggory J. Langdon, 54, Lake Geneva, has been charged with bail jumping and obstructing an officer in the town of Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $20,000 in fines.
- Ricardo S. Ortiz, 30, Janesville, has been charged with criminal damage to property, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct for allegedly damaging police cars in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to four years and six months in prison and $21,000 in fines.
- Kaitlyn R. Roberts, 22, Delavan, has been charged with identity theft and obstructing police during a traffic stop in the town of Delavan. If convicted, she faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $20,000 in fines.
- Domingo J. Rodriguez, 18, Delavan, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly failing to appear in court. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Manuel A. Hernandez Sanchez, 37, Salem, has been charged with use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and trafficking of a child in an undercover police investigation in Lake Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to 80 years in prison and $200,000 in fines.
- Ronnie L. Sistrunk, 23, Whitewater, has been charged with two counts of identity theft and one county of attempted identity theft. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.
- Lori Lee Thomas, 60, Whitewater, has been charged with operating while intoxicated-fourth offense, operating while revoked and violating an ignition interlock court order. If convicted, she faces up to seven years and six months in prison and $13,100 in fines.
- Robert S. Turner, 21, town of Delavan, has been charged with manufacture/delivery of THC in an undercover police investigation in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.