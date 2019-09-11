A Lake Geneva woman has been ordered to repay $16,700 to her parents after pleading guilty to unauthorized credit card purchases and bank withdrawals on their accounts.
Heather M. Faust, 42, also must serve 40 days in jail and perform 120 hours of community service after being convicted of two felony counts of identity theft-financial gain.
In a plea deal, prosecutors in Walworth County Circuit Court dropped nine other counts of identity theft-financial gain. In all, Faust could have faced more than 60 years in prison, if convicted.
Faust was charged in April with misappropriating her parents’ identities to make more than $10,000 in fraudulent purchases and bank withdrawals over several weeks.
At the time, she was living with her parents, both in their 70s, on Lake Shore Drive in the town of Sharon. The parents told police that Faust had permission to buy groceries and other personal items, but not more than $10,000 worth.
With a jury trial scheduled for Sept. 15, Circuit Judge David Reddy accepted the plea deal and imposed sentence last month.