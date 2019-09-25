TOWN OF DARIEN — One motorist was killed and another was injured Sept. 19 in a two-car traffic accident on state Highway 11.
Killed in the crash was Tina Shafer, 56, of Delavan, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver, Cole Bischke, 19, Elkhorn, was taken to a hospital, but no details were available about his injuries.
According the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department, Shafer was driving west on Highway 11 at about 4 p.m. Sept. 19 when she turned left in front of an eastbound pickup truck driven by Bischke.
The two vehicles both were heavily damaged and were found later in a ditch.
Police did not indicate whether either driver was wearing a seat belt.