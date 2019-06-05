ELKHORN — A judge has ordered a four-year prison term for the driver of a vehicle involved in a 2016 police shooting that left one of the driver’s passengers dead.
Jose G. Lara, 34, was convicted of fleeing or eluding police after he drove away from a drug bust gone wrong that resulted in the shooting outside an East Troy restaurant.
Lara also was found guilty of manufacture/delivery of cocaine in the February 2016 drug bust outside Roma’s Restaurant.
Prosecutors charged that Lara drove toward Walworth County Deputy Juan Ortiz — who fired on the vehicle in self-defense — and then failed to stop to help his wounded passenger, Christopher Davis, 21, who died from the gunshot wound.
Investigators cleared the sheriff’s deputy of any wrongdoing in the shooting.
For his part in the incident, Lara was sentenced May 30 to four years in prison plus another five years of extended supervision after his prison term.