A former top official of the VISIT Lake Geneva tourism group has been charged with his third drunken driving offense.
Joe Tominaro, 54, of the town of Geneva, is charged with misdemeanor operating while intoxicated-third offense. He also is charged with operating with a prohibited blood alcohol concentration.
Tominaro served as director of marketing and development of VISIT Lake Geneva for about three years before parting ways with the organization in February for undisclosed reasons.
The criminal complaint alleges that Tominaro admitted to drinking and smelled of alcohol April 4 after town of Geneva police stopped his vehicle about 8 p.m. near Como Road and Woodland Drive.
Police reported that the vehicle was weaving in traffic and traveling 38 mph in a 25 mph speed zone.
The criminal complaint issued May 8 states that Tominaro told police he had one beer, but that officers found Tominaro glassy-eyed and unable to pass field sobriety tesets.
A blood test later revealed that Tominario had a blood-alcohol content of .12, according to the complaint.
If convicted on both counts, he faces up to two years in jail and $4,000 in fines. He also could lose his driver’s license for up to six years.
The criminal complaint indicates that Tominaro was previously convicted of drunken driving in 1995 and in 2010.
Contacted by telephone, Tominaro declined to comment.
He is due in court May 22 for an initial appearance.
Court records show that Tominaro also has been cited with related non-criminal traffic offenses, including refusing to take a breathalyzer test.